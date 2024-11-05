Jason Kelce breaks silence on Travis Kelce slur scandal after Taylor Swift show

Jason Kelce is expressing his feelings over the recent gay slur scandal!
The former football player and New Heights podcast host on Saturday, November 2, got involved in a quarrel with a college football fan during his visit to Happy Valley for the Penn State-Ohio State game.
In a recent viral video, the fan was filmed taunting a gay slur which made Jason Kelce lose his temper. The formal footballer took the fan’s phone and slammed it to the ground along with a heated reply to the slur.
Meanwhile, Travis Kelce was attending Taylor Swift’s Indianapolis Eras tour show the same day. During the show, the Cruel Summer songstress once again game a lovely shout-out to her beau by altering Karma lyrics.
However, during Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, November 4, Jason expressed remorse over the incident while speaking on ESPN’s pre-game show, reported Page Six.
“Listen, I’m not happy with anything that took place. I’m not proud of it,” he stated.
Jason added, “In a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate, and I just don’t think that that’s a productive thing. I really don’t. I don’t think that it leads to discourse and is the right way to go about things.”
The podcaster continued to express that he should not have fallen down to such a low level.
“I try to treat people with common decency and respect, and I’m gonna keep doing that moving forward, even though I fell short this week. I’m gonna do that moving forward and continue to do that,” the commentator further added.
Meanwhile, Travis Kelce’s Chiefs achieved a striking win against the Buccaneers with 30-24 score.