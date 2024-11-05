Entertainment

Barry Keoghan claps back 'deadbeat dad' rumors amid romance with Sabrina Carpenter

The 'Saltburn' star has a son named Brando with his ex-girlfriend Alyson Sandro

  • by Web Desk
  • November 05, 2024
Barry Keoghan claps back deadbeat dad rumors amid romance with Sabrina Carpenter
Barry Keoghan claps back 'deadbeat dad' rumors amid romance with Sabrina Carpenter

Barry Keoghan is hitting back against recent claims that label him as a 'deadbeat' dad amid his rumoured split from his ex and newfound romance with Sabrina Carpenter.

The Saltburn actor, 32 clapped back on online trolls who slammed him as a parent to his 2-year-old son, Brando, during a September appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast.

“There’s a lot online. If I didn’t have tough skin or the strength, I wouldn’t be sitting here,” Keoghan told host Louis Theroux.

He went on to say, “Of course, [his childhood is] going to affect me being a father when I had no blueprint to take from. People just read that [as] laziness and go, ‘Oh, that’s no excuse to be an absent father.’ I’m not an absent father.”

The Eternals star continued, “But it’s just, again, people love to use my son as ammunition or whatever. And it kind of leads me to stop, the more attention I’ve [gotten] lately and the more in the public I’ve become, the less I’ve posted about my child, because I don’t think it’s fair to put my child online. And because I reigned that in, people draw a narrative and go, ‘Absent father, s—, deadbeat dad,’ and more disgusting things I wouldn’t even repeat. Just the audacity of some people, man. It sickens me, makes me furious.”

Keoghan, who has a son named Brando with his ex-girlfriend Alyson Sandro, was presumably alluding to remarks he made at an Entertainment Weekly interview in September on his relationship with his kid while promoting his new movie, Bird.

Buckingham Palace shares Queen Camilla's heartbreaking health update

Buckingham Palace shares Queen Camilla's heartbreaking health update
Japan makes history by launching world’s first wooden satellite

Japan makes history by launching world’s first wooden satellite
Julia Roberts encourages Americans to vote: ‘Today is the day’

Julia Roberts encourages Americans to vote: ‘Today is the day’
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide

iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide

Entertainment News

iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Julia Roberts encourages Americans to vote: ‘Today is the day’
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Lady Gaga hypes crowd to vote for Kamala Harris in final campaign rally
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Gisele Bündchen steps into 'new chapter' with joy as she awaits third baby
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Jennifer Lopez hit with criticism as Ben Affleck breaks silence on divorce
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy reuniting in new non-marvel film?
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Ariana Grande spills reason behind using real name in ‘Wicked’ credits
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Jason Kelce breaks silence on Travis Kelce slur scandal after Taylor Swift show
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Gigi Hadid reveals her, daughter Khai's Halloween looks: Pics inside
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sends sweet message from jail to mark special occasion
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
David Beckham, Victoria at loggerheads over son Cruz’s new romance
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater go Insta official after 'Wicked' premiere appearance
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Taylor Swift bids goodbye to U.S. leg of Eras Tour in a ‘magical way’