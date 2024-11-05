Barry Keoghan claps back 'deadbeat dad' rumors amid romance with Sabrina Carpenter

Barry Keoghan is hitting back against recent claims that label him as a 'deadbeat' dad amid his rumoured split from his ex and newfound romance with Sabrina Carpenter.
The Saltburn actor, 32 clapped back on online trolls who slammed him as a parent to his 2-year-old son, Brando, during a September appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast.
“There’s a lot online. If I didn’t have tough skin or the strength, I wouldn’t be sitting here,” Keoghan told host Louis Theroux.
He went on to say, “Of course, [his childhood is] going to affect me being a father when I had no blueprint to take from. People just read that [as] laziness and go, ‘Oh, that’s no excuse to be an absent father.’ I’m not an absent father.”
The Eternals star continued, “But it’s just, again, people love to use my son as ammunition or whatever. And it kind of leads me to stop, the more attention I’ve [gotten] lately and the more in the public I’ve become, the less I’ve posted about my child, because I don’t think it’s fair to put my child online. And because I reigned that in, people draw a narrative and go, ‘Absent father, s—, deadbeat dad,’ and more disgusting things I wouldn’t even repeat. Just the audacity of some people, man. It sickens me, makes me furious.”
Keoghan, who has a son named Brando with his ex-girlfriend Alyson Sandro, was presumably alluding to remarks he made at an Entertainment Weekly interview in September on his relationship with his kid while promoting his new movie, Bird.