Taylor Swift’s fans branded ‘racist’ by Tyler, the Creator over lyric criticism

  • November 03, 2024
Tyler, the Creator is fuming over Taylor Swift’s ardent fans after receiving severe backlash!

On October 19, 2024, Global Spotify Top Artists charts announced that Tyler has secured first position on the chart for the first time ever since its launch which sparked fury among Swift’s fans.

“Tyler, the Creator is #1 on the global Spotify Top Artists chart for the first time since the chart launched,” noted Spotify in its X (formerly Twitter) post.

But what ignited the anger among Swifties was the concluding sentence of the post that stated, He dethrones Taylor Swift.”

The hip-hop artist is now ranked number 1 after the release of his eighth album, Chromakopia, whose success made Taylor Swift lose her position which she had held for about 699 days as the top artist.

Swift’s fans called out Tyler for his controversial lyrics that targeted the Cruel Summer songstress in the 2011 album, Goblin’s tracks.

The rapper slammed Swifties during his concert in Boston on Thursday night, October 31, where he cursed and said, “I got Swifties all mad at me with their racist a*s — bringing up old lyrics. Bit*h, go listen to ‘Tron Cat,’ I don’t give a f**k hoe. What the f**k, bit*h? They gonna bring out the old me.”

To note, Tron Cat is also a track from his album Goblin, where he bragged about have forceful intimate relationship with women.

“I f**k bit**es with no permission and tend to hate shit,” he rapped on the record.

Notably, Taylor Swift’s fans wrote harsh comments as they slammed Tyler, the Creator for using foul and demeaning language in his songs and threatening women of assaults.

