Shah Rukh Khan shares his biggest parenting wisdom

Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the King Khan of Bollywood, graced a fan event!
SRK might not have waved to his fans from his Mannat Bungalow on the occasion of his 59th birthday but did take the stage at the Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir hall where he greeted fans gathered with open arms.
A fan page of the star took to X to share a video which saw the superstar grooving to his song Jhoome Jo Pathaan and responded to a question of parenting.
When asked about the main parenting learnings, he revealed, “I woke up late today because there was a dinner last night. So I woke up and went to spend some time with my little one… he was having his own issues. His I-Pad was not working."
"Then after that my daughter had a problem. She had some outfits which were not looking okay. The fitting was all wrong. Then my elder son..." the Raees actor added.
He further went on, "So, I learn from my family. Jitne bachche hote hein, utna patience aadmi mein badta hain (The more kids you have, the more patient you become)! So this is the learning I carry from my home to my work. Which is a lot of patience, lot of love, lot of care."
The Dilwale star explained, "Kisi ki koi bhi chiz naa chal rahi ho toh main usko theek karta hoon. Shooting pe, kaam pe, office pe (Whoever needs to fix things, I am there for them. At work, home or office). I think patience is the one thing that I have learnt from my family.”
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next star in Sujoy Ghosh's King, alongside his daughter Suhana Khan.