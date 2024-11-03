Trending

Mahira Khan spreads joy with heartfelt message and stunning photos

Mahira Khan pens heartfelt reflection on hope and positivity

  • by Web Desk
  • November 03, 2024
Mahira Khan spreads joy with heartfelt message and stunning photos
Mahira Khan spreads joy with heartfelt message and stunning photos

Mahira Khan exudes positivity all around!

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay actress shared a heartfelt message about the power of hope and positivity, accompanied by stunning photos.

“So I took the train to go see my family yesterday and while us Khans ate lunch.. everyone was discussing how some people just are so bad with timing when it comes to airports and stations ( me and my Khala).. and after being the butt of many jokes,” she began.

Khan further added, “I said -‘I actually genuinely think I will make it. Like the plane or train just doesn’t have the heart to leave without me.”


She continued to express her thoughts alongside a stunning sunkissed selfie and a photo surrounded by lush greenery and a vibrant rainbow, symbolizing hope and positivity.

“I heard myself and thought that’s so stupid! Ofcourse I’ve missed a flight? Ofcourse I’ve missed a stop! BUT.. I also thought it’s an innate feeling of being hopeful is what people like us have. Believing that it will be good no matter what. Believing there is light at the end of the tunnel and a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow,” Khan added.

Mahira Khan concluded her long message with highlighting the importance of holding onto hope, even in challenging times as she wrote, “So when you can, be grateful.”

Leonardo DiCaprio reveals shocking baby plan at 50: 'Sure it will be’

Leonardo DiCaprio reveals shocking baby plan at 50: 'Sure it will be’
WhatsApp surprises iPhone users with latest status update

WhatsApp surprises iPhone users with latest status update

Jennifer Lopez makes first appearance after endorsing Kamala Harris

Jennifer Lopez makes first appearance after endorsing Kamala Harris
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference

Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference

Trending News

Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Hania Amir makes SHOCKING announcement at fan meet and greet event
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Aima Baig enjoys cozy dinner with beau Zain Ahmed
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Shah Rukh Khan shares his biggest parenting wisdom
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Vicky Kaushal breaks the internet with sweet tribute for 'birthday girl Maa'
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Sajal Ali 'deeply grateful' on bringing Meenu's journey to life in 'Zard Patton Ka Bunn'
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Umair Jaswal gets candid about his divorce with Sana Javed
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 59th birthday with family
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Sidharth Malhotra 'looking forward' to working with Janhvi Kapoor in 'Param Sundari'
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Vicky Kaushal shares heartfelt reason for falling in love with Katrina Kaif
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Hania Amir turns real-life Cinderella on this year's Halloween: Watch
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Yasir Hussain takes hilarious dig at Iqra Aziz on Halloween