Mahira Khan spreads joy with heartfelt message and stunning photos

Mahira Khan exudes positivity all around!
Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay actress shared a heartfelt message about the power of hope and positivity, accompanied by stunning photos.
“So I took the train to go see my family yesterday and while us Khans ate lunch.. everyone was discussing how some people just are so bad with timing when it comes to airports and stations ( me and my Khala).. and after being the butt of many jokes,” she began.
Khan further added, “I said -‘I actually genuinely think I will make it. Like the plane or train just doesn’t have the heart to leave without me.”
She continued to express her thoughts alongside a stunning sunkissed selfie and a photo surrounded by lush greenery and a vibrant rainbow, symbolizing hope and positivity.
“I heard myself and thought that’s so stupid! Ofcourse I’ve missed a flight? Ofcourse I’ve missed a stop! BUT.. I also thought it’s an innate feeling of being hopeful is what people like us have. Believing that it will be good no matter what. Believing there is light at the end of the tunnel and a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow,” Khan added.
Mahira Khan concluded her long message with highlighting the importance of holding onto hope, even in challenging times as she wrote, “So when you can, be grateful.”