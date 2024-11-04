Shraddha Kapoor spends 'couch-bounded' Sunday, fans react

Shraddha Kapoor shared a glimpse of her Sunday schedule and it is truly relatable!
On Sunday, the Baaghi 3 actor posted a lazy shot of herself, sporting a casual look while lying on the couch.
She wore a blue graphic tee with grey-coloured pants to feel comfortable at home. Also she had her no-makeup look with her hair tied in a messy bun as she lay on the couch.
"Do pall bhi yahaan se hili nahi aaj, shubh ratri," with some sleeping emojis.
Shortly after the post went viral, her ardent fans began to share their relatable lazy Sunday moments to major Monday blues and Kapoor replied to most of them.
“You are very beautiful sis,” one person wrote.
Another noted, “Even I need those cutee tshirts.”
“Brooo I realized that yesterday was Shrunday,” a third user noted.
The fourth effused, “Spending time lying on the couch is the best activity.”
On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor last shared the screen in Amar Kaushik’s Stree 2, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, which turned out to be a commercial success and emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024.