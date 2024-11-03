Trending

Hania Amir makes SHOCKING announcement at fan meet and greet event

Actress Hania Amir touched down in Canada for a fan meet and greet event, addressing various questions

  • by Web Desk
  • November 03, 2024
Hania Amir makes SHOCKING announcement at fan meet and greet event
Hania Amir makes SHOCKING announcement at fan meet and greet event  

Hania Amir on a fan meet and greet event in Canada discussed some details about her drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. 

In a viral video, the Janaan actress was seen exuding charm on stage at an event conducted by the Indian journalist Faridoon. 

When the host asked, " A meme will definitely go viral after this interview whether Hania Amir is attending the premier or not?" 


To this, the superstar responded,  “I know, I won’t be able to attend it but fans in Canada were also waiting for me for so long." 

She further talked about the warm welcome she received in Canada from her fans, "I am feeling great to be here, I have interacted with extremely warm people." 

 “I haven’t experienced this much love. I am overwhelmed to receive the love and warmth from the people. I do resonate with Sharjeena and also respond to her sometimes," the dimple queen addressed KMKT response. 

To note, The Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha actor's latest announcement regarding the premier has disheartened many of her fans, who wanted to see her. 

The finale episode of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum starring Hania Amir and Fahad Mustafa in the lead roles will be releasing in theatres on November 5, 2024 

Leonardo DiCaprio reveals shocking baby plan at 50: 'Sure it will be’

Leonardo DiCaprio reveals shocking baby plan at 50: 'Sure it will be’
WhatsApp surprises iPhone users with latest status update

WhatsApp surprises iPhone users with latest status update

Jennifer Lopez makes first appearance after endorsing Kamala Harris

Jennifer Lopez makes first appearance after endorsing Kamala Harris
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference

Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference

Trending News

Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Aima Baig enjoys cozy dinner with beau Zain Ahmed
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Shah Rukh Khan shares his biggest parenting wisdom
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Vicky Kaushal breaks the internet with sweet tribute for 'birthday girl Maa'
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Sajal Ali 'deeply grateful' on bringing Meenu's journey to life in 'Zard Patton Ka Bunn'
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Umair Jaswal gets candid about his divorce with Sana Javed
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 59th birthday with family
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Sidharth Malhotra 'looking forward' to working with Janhvi Kapoor in 'Param Sundari'
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Vicky Kaushal shares heartfelt reason for falling in love with Katrina Kaif
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Hania Amir turns real-life Cinderella on this year's Halloween: Watch
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Yasir Hussain takes hilarious dig at Iqra Aziz on Halloween
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Hrithik Roshan, girlfriend Saba Azad set major relationship goals during romantic outing