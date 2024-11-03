Hania Amir makes SHOCKING announcement at fan meet and greet event  

Hania Amir on a fan meet and greet event in Canada discussed some details about her drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.
In a viral video, the Janaan actress was seen exuding charm on stage at an event conducted by the Indian journalist Faridoon.
When the host asked, " A meme will definitely go viral after this interview whether Hania Amir is attending the premier or not?"
To this, the superstar responded, “I know, I won’t be able to attend it but fans in Canada were also waiting for me for so long."
She further talked about the warm welcome she received in Canada from her fans, "I am feeling great to be here, I have interacted with extremely warm people."
“I haven’t experienced this much love. I am overwhelmed to receive the love and warmth from the people. I do resonate with Sharjeena and also respond to her sometimes," the dimple queen addressed KMKT response.
To note, The Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha actor's latest announcement regarding the premier has disheartened many of her fans, who wanted to see her.
The finale episode of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum starring Hania Amir and Fahad Mustafa in the lead roles will be releasing in theatres on November 5, 2024