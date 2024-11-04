Shah Rukh Khan surprises fans on 59th birthday with THIS confession

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan announced he has quit smoking for good!
Khan shared the news during a meet-and-greet event with fans on the occasion of his 59th birthday over the weekend.
In a footage posted by his fan page, Shah Rukh Khan Universe, the actor expressed excitement stating, "There's a good thing - I'm not smoking anymore, guys."
However, he further acknowledged that he still feels breathless despite his strong efforts to quit.
During the same event, the Raees actor remained optimistic about his health, "By God's grace, that will also be fine."
The actor’s confession has added a new feather to his cap, as he previously disclosed smoking up to 100 cigarettes a day.
Earlier on Saturday, SRK, known as the King Khan of Bollywood, celebrated his milestone birthday with family and friends, commemorating three decades of remarkable success in the industry.
As in traditions, his die-hard fans gathered outside his residence to catch a glimpse of their beloved star.
The festivities kicked off with a private party attended by close members of the family and very dear friends.
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is set to return to the big screen in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming film King, alongside his daughter Suhana Khan.