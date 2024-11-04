Trending

Shah Rukh Khan surprises fans on 59th birthday with THIS confession

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 59th birthday on November 2, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 04, 2024
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 59th birthday on November 2, 2024
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 59th birthday on November 2, 2024 

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan announced he has quit smoking for good!

Khan shared the news during a meet-and-greet event with fans on the occasion of his 59th birthday over the weekend.

In a footage posted by his fan page, Shah Rukh Khan Universe, the actor expressed excitement stating, "There's a good thing - I'm not smoking anymore, guys."

However, he further acknowledged that he still feels breathless despite his strong efforts to quit.

During the same event, the Raees actor remained optimistic about his health, "By God's grace, that will also be fine."


The actor’s confession has added a new feather to his cap, as he previously disclosed smoking up to 100 cigarettes a day.

Earlier on Saturday, SRK, known as the King Khan of Bollywood, celebrated his milestone birthday with family and friends, commemorating three decades of remarkable success in the industry.

As in traditions, his die-hard fans gathered outside his residence to catch a glimpse of their beloved star.

The festivities kicked off with a private party attended by close members of the family and very dear friends.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is set to return to the big screen in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming film King, alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. 

Jennifer Lopez radiates pure glamour in latest photoshoot: SEE

Jennifer Lopez radiates pure glamour in latest photoshoot: SEE
Queen Camilla takes on key role to fight growing issue of domestic abuse

Queen Camilla takes on key role to fight growing issue of domestic abuse

Kartik Aaryan reveals his girlfriend's name after Vidya Balan drops hints

Kartik Aaryan reveals his girlfriend's name after Vidya Balan drops hints

Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17

Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17

Trending News

Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Kartik Aaryan reveals his girlfriend's name after Vidya Balan drops hints
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Hiba Bukhari basks in the skyrocketing success of 'Jaan Nisar'
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Mahira Khan spreads joy with heartfelt message and stunning photos
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Hania Amir makes SHOCKING announcement at fan meet and greet event
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Aima Baig enjoys cozy dinner with beau Zain Ahmed
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Shah Rukh Khan shares his biggest parenting wisdom
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Vicky Kaushal breaks the internet with sweet tribute for 'birthday girl Maa'
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Sajal Ali 'deeply grateful' on bringing Meenu's journey to life in 'Zard Patton Ka Bunn'
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Umair Jaswal gets candid about his divorce with Sana Javed
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 59th birthday with family
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Sidharth Malhotra 'looking forward' to working with Janhvi Kapoor in 'Param Sundari'