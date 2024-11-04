Trending

Sania Mirza's million-dollar smile sets internet ablaze

Former tennis player Sania Mirza called it quits with ace Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik back in 2023

  November 04, 2024
Former tennis player Sania Mirza called it quits with ace Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik back in 2023
Former tennis player Sania Mirza called it quits with ace Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik back in 2023 

Sania Mirza spreads positivity among 13M followers with her bright smile!

Taking to her official Instagram account on Monday, the Indian trailblazer shared a candid shot of herself, flaunting her million-dollar smile.

In the picture, Mirza’s smile said it all as she sat amidst the scenic backdrop of a lavish outdoor eatery in Dubai. 

She wore her signature sunglasses that added oomph to her casual outfit of the day paired with her favorite watch.

While the former tennis star planned to keep her look highly sophisticated her contagious smile therefore melted hearts.

“Oh, what a smile can hide," Mirza captioned her post.


On seeing the diva sporting a bright smile, her ardent fans lavished praise in the comments section of her post.

“More beautiful,"  wrote one fan.

“Lovely, good girl beautiful,” the second noted.

Another penned, “Sending strength, healing and peace.”

"JAW-LINE," the fourth swooned as Mirza smiled. 

Despite battling a messy divorce with ace cricketer Shoaib Malik and co-parenting a son, the tennis icon still manages to smile every single day hiding a million pains.

Sania Mirza, who called it quits with cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2023, turned inspiration to all divorced women out there who struggle to put a smile on their face. 

Ananya Panday drops her birthday, Diwali photo dump in an endearing post
Shah Rukh Khan surprises fans on 59th birthday with THIS confession
Kartik Aaryan reveals his girlfriend's name after Vidya Balan drops hints
Hiba Bukhari basks in the skyrocketing success of 'Jaan Nisar'
Mahira Khan spreads joy with heartfelt message and stunning photos
Hania Amir makes SHOCKING announcement at fan meet and greet event
Aima Baig enjoys cozy dinner with beau Zain Ahmed
Shah Rukh Khan shares his biggest parenting wisdom
Vicky Kaushal breaks the internet with sweet tribute for 'birthday girl Maa'
Sajal Ali 'deeply grateful' on bringing Meenu's journey to life in 'Zard Patton Ka Bunn'
Umair Jaswal gets candid about his divorce with Sana Javed
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan