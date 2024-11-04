Sania Mirza's million-dollar smile sets internet ablaze

Sania Mirza spreads positivity among 13M followers with her bright smile!
Taking to her official Instagram account on Monday, the Indian trailblazer shared a candid shot of herself, flaunting her million-dollar smile.
In the picture, Mirza’s smile said it all as she sat amidst the scenic backdrop of a lavish outdoor eatery in Dubai.
She wore her signature sunglasses that added oomph to her casual outfit of the day paired with her favorite watch.
While the former tennis star planned to keep her look highly sophisticated her contagious smile therefore melted hearts.
“Oh, what a smile can hide," Mirza captioned her post.
On seeing the diva sporting a bright smile, her ardent fans lavished praise in the comments section of her post.
“More beautiful," wrote one fan.
“Lovely, good girl beautiful,” the second noted.
Another penned, “Sending strength, healing and peace.”
"JAW-LINE," the fourth swooned as Mirza smiled.
Despite battling a messy divorce with ace cricketer Shoaib Malik and co-parenting a son, the tennis icon still manages to smile every single day hiding a million pains.
Sania Mirza, who called it quits with cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2023, turned inspiration to all divorced women out there who struggle to put a smile on their face.