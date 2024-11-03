World

China's marriage registrations hit record low in 2024 amid government efforts

Economic uncertainty and rising cost of living in China forced young couples to delay their marriage in 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 03, 2024
Chinas marriage registrations hit record low in 2024 amid government efforts
China's marriage registrations hit record low in 2024 amid government efforts

China, which is already struggling with a dropping population level, has recorded a major drop in the first nine months of 2024.

According to Reuters, the official data released by the Ministry of Civil Affairs on Friday, October 30, 2024, showed that in the first three quarters of 2024, 4.747 million couples registered for marriage nationwide, which is a year-on-year decrease of 943,000.

Meanwhile, in 2023, 5.690 million couples registered for marriage in the first nine months, an increase from 2022.

The current data has appeared as a troubling sign for lawmakers who are struggling with the declining population and are trying to make policies to boost the shrinking numbers.

Moreover, the data also found that the birth rate in China has dropped for the second year in a row, after which the government has decided to launch a program in cities to encourage couples to start families.

In a recently revised draft law, China has made it easier for couples to register marriages, on the other hand, filing for divorce has become tougher.

The data revealed that in the first quarter of the year, 1.967 million divorces were registered, which is a drop of 6,000 in a year.

The economic uncertainty, poor job market, and rising cost of living have forced many couples to not have kids and young couples to stay single or delay their marriage.

Leonardo DiCaprio reveals shocking baby plan at 50: 'Sure it will be’

Leonardo DiCaprio reveals shocking baby plan at 50: 'Sure it will be’
WhatsApp surprises iPhone users with latest status update

WhatsApp surprises iPhone users with latest status update

Jennifer Lopez makes first appearance after endorsing Kamala Harris

Jennifer Lopez makes first appearance after endorsing Kamala Harris
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference

Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference

World News

Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Former Russian President warns NATO could trigger World War III
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Minors in Nigeria risk death penalty for protesting against hunger
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Harris teams up with her impersonator Maya Rudolph in surprise 'SNL' appearance
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Democrats prepare to fight back against Trump's premature victory claims
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Archaeologists discover historic 900-year-old guardian statues in Angkor Thom
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Ex-Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon pays heartfelt tribute to Janey Godley
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Scientists finally unveil secret behind parrots' vibrant colors
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Spain mobilizes 10,000 troops and police for flood rescue
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Kemi Badenoch becomes leader of Britain's Conservative Party
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Thousands of volunteers step forward to restore Spain after catastrophic floods