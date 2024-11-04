Blake Lively pens tribute to Baz Luhrmann, Simone Leigh for LACMA honors

Blake Lively has a heartfelt tribute to pay to Baz Luhrmann and Simone Leigh for being honored at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2024.
The event which was held in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 2, 2024, honored the Australian film director, Luhramann, and the American artist, Leigh, for their outstanding work in the field of arts and films.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, November 3, the It Ends with Us actress penned a long, heartfelt tribute to both the artists for their amazing achievements.
The American actress also shared a carousel of her gorgeous snaps from the events among which some of them were with both the honorees.
Honoring Baz Luhrmann, Blake Lively revealed how she has been a huge fan of him since teenage.
“@bazluhrmann was the first & only signed poster I was ever lucky enough to have on my wall when I was a teenager. It’s still on my wall today. To know him will always be surreal. He’s even more mischievous and magical in real life,” penned the actress.
She further wrote, “Baz™️ serves as not only your inspiration, your creativity, your possibility, and your unfiltered joy, but he’s the match & the lighter fluid to it. He’s happiest when you’re happiest. That applies to strangers, friends, colleagues. You can see it in his work, because it’s WHO HE IS.”
Congratulating him, Lively penned, “Congratulations my friend on your @lacma honors.”
The post then continued with a heartwarming tribute to the American artist Simone Leigh, for whom Blake Lively wrote, “And congratulations to the extraordinary @simoneyvetteleigh an artist who moves with more intention than anyone I’ve ever witnessed. Her work is striking, varied, grand, contained, unrestrained, full of both discipline and abandon.”
While concluding her post, the actress gushed, ‘What a night to be in the room with such talent, grace and art. I will truly never forget it.”
LACMA Art + Film Gala 2024 saw many celebrities in attendance including Charlie XCX, Kim Kardashian, Laure Dern and Andrew Garfield.