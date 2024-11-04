Entertainment

Amber Heard makes public appearance after Johnny Depp’s cryptic message

The 'Aquaman' actress paid $1 million to ex-husband Johnny Depp for defamation settlement

  • by Web Desk
  • November 04, 2024
Amber Heard has finally made first public appearance after her ex husband Johnny Depp made cryptic remarks about their divorce.

The Aquaman starlet celebrated Halloween with her daughter Oonagh Paige, three, in a quirky clown make-up.

Johnny and Amber made headlines in 2022 after the renowned actor sued his ex wife for defamation. After the trail ended, the 38-year old actress paid $1 million to Johnny to settle the lawsuit.

She was spotted rocking a spooky clown look with a black dress in a paparazzi picture.

Amber seemed super excited for tick & treat as she was walking with a plastic pumpkin bucket.

Her appearance comes after Johnny said he “holds no ill will towards anyone” following their bitter divorce.

The Pirates of the Caribbean alum recently told The Hollywood Reporter at the Rome Film Festival, “I can remember it all. Went through it all. Some of it was not the most beautiful time, some of it was hilarious. Some of it was mad. The thing is, it simply just was, and it simply just is.”

He added, “So for me, it happened. I learned, man. Everything that we experience, whether you’re given a snow cone or walking your dog, you learn something somewhere along the way.”

Johnny and Amber tied the knot in February 2015, and their divorce was finalized on January 13, 2017.

