'Harry Potter' actor Matthew Lewis explains how cast navigated fame pressure

Daniel Radcliffe starrer 'Harry Potter' also featured Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and Matthew Lewis

  by Web Desk
  November 04, 2024
Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis is weighing on how the show’s young cast handled the pressure that came with the global fame.

During his appearance at Rhode Island Comic Con’s solo panel on Sunday, November 3, the actor recalled the time when he was working on the fantasy film based on J.K. Rowling’s novel.

While speaking to the audience during the panel’s Q&A segment, the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 actor explained what he thinks was the reason that helped the young Harry Potter cast stay grounded as they got global fame.

He shared that many former child stars at the time faced various kinds of struggles when they staying in the public eye.

“One of the questions that was asked earlier about the pitfalls of being a child actor that we seem to have avoided, I would posit that a large degree of that was because we were all there together," said Lewis.

He continued, "Frequently, you hear many stories of how they were the sole actor in that movie and having to carry that movie on their own and all of the pressures and anxieties that come with that. Whereas, we were all kind together."

Matthew Lewis also stated that the amount of fears the whole cast experience cannot be understood by anyone except them, however, the time that they spent together was “wonderful” and “lots of fun.”

The widely acclaimed fantasy film series Harry Potter features an ensemble cast that includes Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and Matthew Lewis.

