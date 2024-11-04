Britney Spears shares delightful news after she got ‘married’ last week

Britney Spears is in her girl-boss era!
The Baby One More Time crooner has shared a delightful news with her fans after she made headlines a few weeks back for marrying “herself.”
On Monday, November 4, 2024, the 42-year-old songstress revealed on Instagram that she’s setting out a new business venture.
Britney has started a new jewellery line which will have very “delicate” pieces.
She captioned the post, “My first jewelry line coming soon !!! Delicate extremely different and one of a kind pieces !!! I’m so excited !!!”
The I'm a Slave 4 U hitmaker also shared a picture and a video, featuring a jewellery piece that will be a part of her collection.
The post concluded on, “Realizing how cool it is to be an artist that can be passionate in so many different ways !!! B Tiny coming soon (flower emoji) !!! Girls you’re gonna fucking love it !!!”
Britney’s new business venture comes after she made headlines for getting “married” to herself.
Previously, she wrote on social media, “The day I married myself. Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever done !!!”
Britney Spears has been married three times, her last husband was Sam Asghari, they got divorced in May 2024.