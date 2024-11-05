Harris Rauf reflects on bitter Melbourne ‘memories’ after Australia defeat

Pakistani fast bowler Harris Rauf opens up about haunting memories with the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) after losing the first ODI of the series against Australia.
According to Indian Express, Australia defeated Pakistan by two wickets in the series opener on Monday, November 4, 2024, at MCG.
This was not the first time that Pakistan had lost a match after getting so close to winning at the historic MCG. During the T20 World Cup 2022, Green Shirts fell short in winning matches against India and England on the same ground.
Pakistani pacer who bowled impressively during the first day, taking three wickets in nine overs, remembered the previous heartbreaking defeats on MCG after losing the opening ODI.
Rauf told reporters after the match, “We have memories on this ground that we remember. We’ve lost a couple of very close matches here against India and also in the World Cup final. We’ve made mistakes in the past, but we try to stay in the present moment. The future isn’t in our control, and we are enjoying the present.”
“Sometimes the result doesn’t go your way, and you have to accept that. You then try and learn from those failures. We did give away extras, but when you attack, you have to accept that these things happen. We did make mistakes, and we were a bit untidy. We know these small things can make a big impact,” he added.
Rauf asserted that they could have defended the target, and they all tried really hard, but the “game didn’t go our way, but we gave our all in terms of energy and effort.”
Pakistan will play the second match of three ODI and three T20 match series against Australia on Friday, November 8, 2024.