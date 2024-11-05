Taylor Swift bids goodbye to U.S. leg of Eras Tour in a ‘magical way’

Taylor Swift concluded the U.S. leg of the Eras Tour in a “magical way.”
The pop star performed her last show in Indianapolis, in front of “207,000 beautiful people.”
Taylor posted an “important reminder” and bid farewell to the U.S. leg of her shows through a touching tribute.
She posted a carousel of images on Instagram and penned, “Couldn’t have asked for a more magical way to end our US shows on The Eras Tour. Just had the time of my life with 207,000 beautiful people in Indianapolis who showered us with so much love and excitement and joy.”
The Cruel Summer crooner also gave an “extremely important reminder” to vote for 2024 U.S. Presidential elections.
Taylor continued, “I know I’ll be looking back on this weekend and smiling because it was just like a dreamscape, all of it. Thank you to everyone who came out to see us on our last 3 American shows!! And here’s a friendly but extremely important reminder that tomorrow is the US Election and your last chance to vote.”
She concluded the post with, “There are only 9 shows left on The Eras Tour. I can’t believe we’re in single digits Next up: getting to finally see my beloved Canadian fans again!! See you.”
The Grammy winner will perform her last Eras Tour show on December 8, 2024.