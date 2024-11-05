Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs sends sweet message from jail to mark special occasion

The music mogul celebrated his 55th birthday in jail on November 4, 2024

  November 05, 2024
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has send a delightful message from behind bars on his 55th birthday.

On Monday, the music mogul called his children for the first time from jail and celebrated his big way with them.

He was was arrested in September on federal charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation for purposes of prostitution.

The rapper’s son Justin Dior posted a video on his social media, in which Combs can be heard that he looks “forward to seeing them soon.”

The also sang happy birthday to him while cutting a cake.

His daughter Love, two, who he shares with Dana Tran, was also seen in the clip along with other siblings D'Lila and Jessie, 17, Quincy, 33, Christian, 27 and Justin.

Combs said, “I love y'all, I can't wait to see y'all. I'm proud of y'all, especially the girls, all of y'all, but just for being strong, thank you for being strong. Thank you for being by my side and supporting me, I got the best family in the world”

“My birthday, I'm happy for you giving me this call, I'll see you in a couple of days,” he added.

It is pertinent to note that Combs is imprisoned in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre awaiting trial which is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025.

