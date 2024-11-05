Entertainment

David Beckham, Victoria at loggerheads over son Cruz’s new romance

Victoria Beckham hopes son Cruz Beckham’s new relationship turns out to be a ‘fling’

  • by Web Desk
  • November 05, 2024
David Beckham, Victoria at loggerheads over son Cruz’s new romance
David Beckham, Victoria at loggerheads over son Cruz’s new romance

Victoria Beckham reportedly had an argument with husband David Beckham over son Cruz Beckham’s new relationship.

Cruz has even introduced his Brazilian native girlfriend Jackie, who is 10 years older than him, to parents.

However, the issue of their age gap has left his mum and dad clashing.

A source told heat world, “Vic wants her boys to grow up to be well-rounded men. To do that, they need to experience the world and learn, so she feels Jackie is a good influence on Cruz in that sense. But the age gap is far from ideal in Vic's mind.”

The tipster added, “While she may have given the relationship her seal of approval, deep down she was hoping that it would turn out to be more of a fling.”

Victoria seemingly got mad at her husband because he seemed to be encouraging the situation.

As per the outlet, the former footballer said that “Jackie will make a man of Cruz and that he’s just having fun,” adding, “But Vic has asked David if he will be laughing if they end up getting married.”

On the work front, Cruz is currently busy working on his debut album.

Imane Khelif confirmed biological men in leaked medical reports?

Imane Khelif confirmed biological men in leaked medical reports?
Jason Kelce breaks silence on Travis Kelce slur scandal after Taylor Swift show

Jason Kelce breaks silence on Travis Kelce slur scandal after Taylor Swift show
Meta hit with hefty fine in South Korea for illicit user data collection

Meta hit with hefty fine in South Korea for illicit user data collection
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids

Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids

Entertainment News

Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Gigi Hadid reveals her, daughter Khai's Halloween looks: Pics inside
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sends sweet message from jail to mark special occasion
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater go Insta official after 'Wicked' premiere appearance
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Taylor Swift bids goodbye to U.S. leg of Eras Tour in a ‘magical way’
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Kendall Jenner posts EXCLUSIVE photos from intimate birthday bash
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Taylor Swift cheers on beau Travis Kelce at Chiefs-Buccaneers game
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Why does Jennifer Lopez struggle to find new love after Ben Affleck split?
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Joe Jonas, Jon Bon Jovi, many others to perform at the 2024 Latin Grammys
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Dwayne Johnson hails Chris Evans' comedy chops on 'Red One' set: 'A funny guy'
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Liam Payne funeral: A-list stars line up to honor late One Direction star
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Sean "Diddy" Combs spends 55th birthday in jail: Menu REVEALED