David Beckham, Victoria at loggerheads over son Cruz’s new romance

Victoria Beckham reportedly had an argument with husband David Beckham over son Cruz Beckham’s new relationship.
Cruz has even introduced his Brazilian native girlfriend Jackie, who is 10 years older than him, to parents.
However, the issue of their age gap has left his mum and dad clashing.
A source told heat world, “Vic wants her boys to grow up to be well-rounded men. To do that, they need to experience the world and learn, so she feels Jackie is a good influence on Cruz in that sense. But the age gap is far from ideal in Vic's mind.”
The tipster added, “While she may have given the relationship her seal of approval, deep down she was hoping that it would turn out to be more of a fling.”
Victoria seemingly got mad at her husband because he seemed to be encouraging the situation.
As per the outlet, the former footballer said that “Jackie will make a man of Cruz and that he’s just having fun,” adding, “But Vic has asked David if he will be laughing if they end up getting married.”
On the work front, Cruz is currently busy working on his debut album.