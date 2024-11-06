Entertainment

Adele gets overwhelmed ahead of her last Las Vegas residency show

Adele's last show, Weekends With Adele residency, is set to take place on November 23, 2024

  • November 06, 2024
Adele has shown her emotional side ahead of her last Las Vegas residency concert this month.

The Hello singer, 36, shared that she has been "genuinely sad" these days thinking about the last show.

As per The Sun, she told the audience, “This really is the beginning of the end. There are no other f---ing shows. I’m not going to be like, ‘Surprise!’ This is the end. They say that if you want things and you are looking for things in life, you have to pay the universe and then it pays you back tenfold.”

Adele has been performing this mega successful tour since November 2022 after it was postponed in January 2022.

The British songstress continued, "My life is a thousand times better. My life, not my career, not my music. I’m talking about my actual life. And I really, truly think that this show has been my best friend throughout all of that."

Adele also met her icon Céline Dion in one of her last concerts.

She wrote on X, "I have been performing in Celine Dion's room at the Colosseum for almost 2 years now. It was the only venue I wanted to play in Vegas because it was built for her.”

The Easy On Me crooner further wrote, “I have a picture of her right next to the stage that I touch every night before I walk on and she came to the show this weekend and it was a surprise and it was a MOMENT!!"

Notably, her last show will take place on November 23, 2024.

