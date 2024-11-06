Mahira Khan spills on her upcoming film 'Love Guru'

Trending

  by Web Desk
  November 06, 2024
Mahira Khan has a new project titled Love Guru in the pipeline opposite Humayun Saeed. 

Khan, who is currently on a fan meet and greet event in the UK, revealed she has wrapped up shooting for the film in London and the next spell will be shot in Pakistan.

In an interview with journalists at the event, the Humsafar actress shared major information about her upcoming movie, “I feel overwhelmed to have received so much love from overseas Pakistanis.”

She continued, “We are shooting our upcoming film Love Guru here in London. We have been filming this project passionately for a month and a half. The film will be released on Eid al Adha, 2024.”

It is pertinent to mention that Saeed and Khan previously worked together in the movie Bin Roye and fans loved their pairing.

The duo are set to share the big screen yet again in the movie Love Guru, leaving fans excited. 

For the meet and greet session, Khan slipped in a grey saree which she paired with a sleeveless black blouse.

She topped off her entire look with an emerald choker and exuded grace on stage amidst the throngs of crowds gathered to meet her. 

Mahira Khan is a fashion icon and her latest photoshoots say it all. 

