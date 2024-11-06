Prince William sends heartwarming message to Kate Middleton from Cape Town

Prince William made rare comments about his better half, Kate Middleton's cancer journey, during an interview in Cape Town.
For the unversed, the Prince of Wales is in South Africa to attend the Earthshot Prize awards.
Ahead of the ceremony, William delighted royal fans by sharing that Catherine is doing well after being in a challenging phase of her life.
As reported by Sky News, he said, "She's doing really well thanks. Hopefully she's watching tonight and cheering me on."
The future King added, "She's been amazing this whole year and I know she'll be really keen to see tonight be a success."
For the unversed, Princess Kate announced in March 2024 that she was diagnosed with cancer.
The Princess of Wales underwent preventative chemotherapy to fight her illness.
In September, Kate Middleton released an emotional video message, stating that she had completed her chemotherapy and now, is now focusing on remaining cancer-free.