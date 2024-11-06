Royal

Prince William sends heartwarming message to Kate Middleton from Cape Town

Prince William makes rare comments about Princess Kate's cancer journey

  • by Web Desk
  • November 06, 2024

Prince William makes rare comments about Kate Middleton's cancer battle 


Prince William made rare comments about his better half, Kate Middleton's cancer journey, during an interview in Cape Town.

For the unversed, the Prince of Wales is in South Africa to attend the Earthshot Prize awards.

Ahead of the ceremony, William delighted royal fans by sharing that Catherine is doing well after being in a challenging phase of her life. 

As reported by Sky News, he said, "She's doing really well thanks. Hopefully she's watching tonight and cheering me on."

The future King added, "She's been amazing this whole year and I know she'll be really keen to see tonight be a success." 

For the unversed, Princess Kate announced in March 2024 that she was diagnosed with cancer.

The Princess of Wales underwent preventative chemotherapy to fight her illness.

In September, Kate Middleton released an emotional video message, stating that she had completed her chemotherapy and now, is now focusing on remaining cancer-free. 

Ayeza Khan's son no longer falls for 'every cake is yours' trick

Ayeza Khan's son no longer falls for 'every cake is yours' trick
Victoria Beckham fears for Romeo facing similar scrutiny David did at 22

Victoria Beckham fears for Romeo facing similar scrutiny David did at 22
Fahad Mustafa reveals major reason behind his success after 'KMKT' ending

Fahad Mustafa reveals major reason behind his success after 'KMKT' ending

Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show

Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show

Royal News

Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
King Charles makes ‘hard’ compromise for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
Prince William makes big announcement after Queen Camilla’s health scar
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
Kate Middleton gives huge relief to King Charles as Camilla falls sick
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
Prince William breaks silence on tragic death news amid South Africa trip
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
Buckingham Palace shares Queen Camilla's heartbreaking health update
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
Kate Middleton takes major decision amid separation from Prince William
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
Meghan Markle sends brutal message to Kate Middleton for Harry's wellbeing
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
Kate Middleton’s reason behind ‘edited’ Mother’s Day photo REVEALED
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
Kensington Palace releases delightful video of Prince William, Robert Irwin
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
King Charles issues first statement after backlash over royal estates deals