Royal

Prince William celebrates good news after Princess Beatrice’s daughter birth

Prince William makes first public appearance after Princess Beatrice’s daughter birth

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 30, 2025
Prince William celebrates good news after Princess Beatrice’s daughter birth
Prince William celebrates good news after Princess Beatrice’s daughter birth

Prince William received delightful news after Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced daughter’s birth.

On Wednesday, the Prince of Wales made first public appearance to watch Aston Villa's game against Celtic FC after Prince Andrew’s daughter shared the good news

The Future King celebrated Aston Villa's win with 4-2 score, as per Hello!

Previously, William has expressed his love for the Birmingham-based club during a chat with Gary Lineker, "A long time ago at school, I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans, and I didn’t want to follow the run-of-the-mill teams.”

Earlier this month, he flew to Monaco to support his team during the Champions League.

The Prince of Wales was joined by close pal Thomas van Straubenzee, who is also godfather to William’s daughter Princess Charlotte, for the game.

William’s new public appearance came after Princess announced baby’s birth.

Her husband wrote on Instagram, “We welcomed Baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect. We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her. Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena.”

Moreover, King Charles and Queen Camilla also celebrated the good news.

khloé Kardashian reveals real reason behind Lamar Odom divorce after 9 years

khloé Kardashian reveals real reason behind Lamar Odom divorce after 9 years
Novak Djokovic faces pressure from father to retire from tennis

Novak Djokovic faces pressure from father to retire from tennis
Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy NYC outing following Aspen getaway

Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy NYC outing following Aspen getaway

Prince William celebrates good news after Princess Beatrice’s daughter birth

Prince William celebrates good news after Princess Beatrice’s daughter birth
King Charles, Queen Camilla meet PM Keir Starmer, Kemi Badenoch at Royal Palace
King Charles, Queen Camilla meet PM Keir Starmer, Kemi Badenoch at Royal Palace
Princess Beatrice gives huge nod to Queen Elizabeth after daughter's birth
Princess Beatrice gives huge nod to Queen Elizabeth after daughter's birth
Sarah Ferguson celebrates Beatrice’s daughter birth: ‘Incredibly blessed’
Sarah Ferguson celebrates Beatrice’s daughter birth: ‘Incredibly blessed’
Prince William takes milestone step to ‘protect’ ecosystems
Prince William takes milestone step to ‘protect’ ecosystems
King Charles gives rare health update on Beatrice after daughter's pre-mature birth
King Charles gives rare health update on Beatrice after daughter's pre-mature birth
Prince William makes rare comment about Harry's health in new appearance?
Prince William makes rare comment about Harry's health in new appearance?
Princess Eugenie reacts to Princess Beatrice, Edoardo’s daughter birth
Princess Eugenie reacts to Princess Beatrice, Edoardo’s daughter birth
King Charles celebrates Princess Beatrice daughter's birth with heartfelt message
King Charles celebrates Princess Beatrice daughter's birth with heartfelt message
Princess Beatrice, husband Edoardo welcome second daughter, reveal name: See photo
Princess Beatrice, husband Edoardo welcome second daughter, reveal name: See photo
King Charles extends heartfelt 'congratulations' after Harry's Invictus Games update
King Charles extends heartfelt 'congratulations' after Harry's Invictus Games update
King Abdullah visits Belgium to sign key ‘Declaration’ between Jordan, EU
King Abdullah visits Belgium to sign key ‘Declaration’ between Jordan, EU
Queen Margrethe breaks cover after King Charles, King Frederik unite at key event
Queen Margrethe breaks cover after King Charles, King Frederik unite at key event