Prince William celebrates good news after Princess Beatrice’s daughter birth

Prince William received delightful news after Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced daughter’s birth.
On Wednesday, the Prince of Wales made first public appearance to watch Aston Villa's game against Celtic FC after Prince Andrew’s daughter shared the good news
The Future King celebrated Aston Villa's win with 4-2 score, as per Hello!
Previously, William has expressed his love for the Birmingham-based club during a chat with Gary Lineker, "A long time ago at school, I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans, and I didn’t want to follow the run-of-the-mill teams.”
Earlier this month, he flew to Monaco to support his team during the Champions League.
The Prince of Wales was joined by close pal Thomas van Straubenzee, who is also godfather to William’s daughter Princess Charlotte, for the game.
William’s new public appearance came after Princess announced baby’s birth.
Her husband wrote on Instagram, “We welcomed Baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect. We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her. Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena.”
Moreover, King Charles and Queen Camilla also celebrated the good news.