Celine Dion begins 2025 with unseen snap and heartfelt note

The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ hitmaker shared a delightful wish as she ‘wrapped’ 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 01, 2025
Celine Dion is extending “heartfelt thanks” to her fans!

On the last day of 2024, the 56-year-old I’m Alive hitmaker turned to her Instagram account and shared a rare never-before-seen photo as she concluded the year with a heart full of gratitude.

In the photo, the My Heart Will Go On singer exuded nothing but glamour as she slipped into a cozy and warm white shirt and cream-colored pants.

With her hair tied on back in a sleek bun, the actress donned nude makeup with signature bold eye look.

“As we wrap up another year together, I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt thanks for your unwavering support,” expressed Dion.

She continued, “Your love and energy inspire me every day. I wish you all a joyful holiday season filled with warmth, laughter, and cherished moments with loved ones.”

Making a statement about the upcoming year, she wrote, “Here’s to endless possibilities in the coming year. Wishing you a safe holiday and a fabulous New Year!”

While concluding her post, Celine Dion signed the caption writing, “Celine xx…”

Notably, Celine Dion has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome.

