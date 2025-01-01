Celine Dion begins 2025 with unseen snap and heartfelt note

Celine Dion is extending “heartfelt thanks” to her fans!
On the last day of 2024, the 56-year-old I’m Alive hitmaker turned to her Instagram account and shared a rare never-before-seen photo as she concluded the year with a heart full of gratitude.
In the photo, the My Heart Will Go On singer exuded nothing but glamour as she slipped into a cozy and warm white shirt and cream-colored pants.
With her hair tied on back in a sleek bun, the actress donned nude makeup with signature bold eye look.
“As we wrap up another year together, I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt thanks for your unwavering support,” expressed Dion.
She continued, “Your love and energy inspire me every day. I wish you all a joyful holiday season filled with warmth, laughter, and cherished moments with loved ones.”
Making a statement about the upcoming year, she wrote, “Here’s to endless possibilities in the coming year. Wishing you a safe holiday and a fabulous New Year!”
While concluding her post, Celine Dion signed the caption writing, “Celine xx…”
Notably, Celine Dion has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome.