Arsenal confirm first January transfer deal: Young defender joins Wigan

Arsenal sold a young defender to Wigan in a first January permanent deal

  • January 01, 2025
English football club Arsenal confirmed its first January permanent transfer deal with Wigan.

According to The Standard, as part of the permanent deal Arsenal sold young defender Josh Robinson to Wigan.

Robinson while talking about his move to Wigan expressed, “I am very excited to start my journey here. It’s a very big football club, and I am looking forward to seeing what the season holds. They were interested in me and when you see a big club like Wigan, you cannot turn that opportunity down.”

“I’ve been at Arsenal for a long time, and coming out of the academy into a first-team environment is a big step but I feel like I am ready to take it. It’s a big decision - but I thought why not take the leap of faith and hopefully everything will go well. I am very excited to get going,” he continued. 

