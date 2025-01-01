Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's holiday celebrations

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez parted ways in August this year

  • January 01, 2025

Jennifer Lopez has seemingly paid no heed to her now-estranged husband, Ben Affleck, and his former wife, Jennifer Garner's, recent Christmas celebrations.

On December 31, the Marry Me starlet took to her Instagram handle to re-share an old video clip of herself dancing to a classic track, where she subtly protrayed an unbothered gesture for her ex-partner by releasing an old clip.

As reported by Mail Online, the mother-of-two shared the same clip back in October 2023 with Affleck while enjoying a 'date night' at her close pal, Pia Miller's 40th birthday bash.

In the viral clip, Lopez is seen wearing a green gown while playfully interacting with the leaves of a palm tree.

Lopez penned a caption for her post, "Waiting For Tonight, 2025," without featuring her ex-husband in the video.

This post by the popular actress came shortly after a few reports claimed that Affleck and Garner spent Christmas together with their three kids. 

An insider has recently informed People magazine that the former couple, who parted ways back in 2015, was seen together during the holiday festivities, despite the actor’s ongoing legal settlements with Lopez.

"Jen and Ben were all together for Christmas. It's all for the kid. Jen grew up surrounded by her family for the holidays, and she wants the same for her kids," the tipster added. 

It is important to mention that Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August 2024, and they are currently settling their legal matters in court.

