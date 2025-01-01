Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on looks-related trolls

Millie Bobby Brown has mastered the art of shutting down trolls!
The 20-year-old Stranger Things starlet, who recently turned to her Instagram handle and shared three mirror selfies, featuring the gorgeous actress dressed for what appears to be an outing.
However, the snaps received harsh criticism from naysayers who trolled Millie for looking way older than her actual age.
Breaking silence on the trolls, the actress shared a bold statement on her Instagram Story that read, “Women grow!! Not sorry about it.”
Here are some of the comments that bashed the Enola Holmes actress over her appearance.
“Millie’s google history : “How to look 65 when you are 16”,” read a comment.
Another commented, “Plastic surgery??”
“U look 35 what happened??” one more social media user penned.
“Why she look trans and old?,” a fourth criticized.
Meanwhile, a fifth bashed, “He is 45 years old. I'm sure of that.”
Moreover, to wrap up 2024, the actress also shared a recap video that featured Millie Bobby Brown’s year rewind.
Alongside the video montage, the actress captioned, “the year of mrs Bongiovi.”
On the work front, Millie Bobby Brown has recently concluded the filming of Stranger Things season 5.