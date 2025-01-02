Entertainment

Jocelyn Wildenstein, ‘Catwoman’ socialite, dies at 84

The Swiss-born socialite, based in New York, breathed her last at the age of 84

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 02, 2025
Jocelyn Wildenstein, ‘Catwoman’ socialite, dies at 84
Jocelyn Wildenstein, ‘Catwoman’ socialite, dies at 84

Catwoman socialite, Jocelyn Wildenstein, is no more!

On Wednesday, January 1, 2025, the Daily Mail reported that Wildenstein’s fiancé Lloyd Klein confirmed that the Swiss-born socialite, who later moved to New York, United States, passed away at the age of 84.

“Her partner Lloyd Klein is saddened to announce the death of Jocelyn Wildenstein in Paris,” the outlet reported,

Revealing Jocelyn Wildenstein’s cause of death, the fashion designer revealed that she died of a pulmonary embolism while in a Parisian palace.

The duo, who had been in a romantic relationship since 2003, got engaged 14 years later in 2017.

It was also reported that the socialite was previously married to art dealer Alec N. Wildenstein, with whom she eloped to Las Vegas in April 1978.

However, she parted ways with her first husband in 1999.

The Swiss socialite was famous for her extensive cosmetic surgery that left her with a catlike appearance. She also made headlines in 1999 for her high-profile divorce, extravagant lifestyle and subsequent bankruptcy filing.

However, on multiple occasions, she denied the plastic surgery claims and stated that she has never had any work done on her face, insisting that her features are natural.

Experience WWII from inside with overnight stay on restored USS Cobia

Experience WWII from inside with overnight stay on restored USS Cobia

UK braces for major snowstorm with remote areas facing potential isolation

UK braces for major snowstorm with remote areas facing potential isolation
Jocelyn Wildenstein, ‘Catwoman’ socialite, dies at 84

Jocelyn Wildenstein, ‘Catwoman’ socialite, dies at 84
Arsenal confirm first January transfer deal: Young defender joins Wigan

Arsenal confirm first January transfer deal: Young defender joins Wigan
Elin Nordegren finds love again with former NFL star Jordan Camero
Elin Nordegren finds love again with former NFL star Jordan Camero
Dua Lipa spends 'last days of 2024' with fiancé Callum Turner
Dua Lipa spends 'last days of 2024' with fiancé Callum Turner
Hailey Bieber breaks silence on Justin Bieber divorce speculations
Hailey Bieber breaks silence on Justin Bieber divorce speculations
Celine Dion begins 2025 with unseen snap and heartfelt note
Celine Dion begins 2025 with unseen snap and heartfelt note
Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on looks-related trolls
Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on looks-related trolls
Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's holiday celebrations
Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's holiday celebrations
Rihanna kicks off 2025 with shocking revelation
Rihanna kicks off 2025 with shocking revelation
'Squid Game 3' announced: What we know about cast, release date, plot
'Squid Game 3' announced: What we know about cast, release date, plot
Jennifer Aniston: Famous TV shows and movies after 'Friends' success
Jennifer Aniston: Famous TV shows and movies after 'Friends' success
Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos enjoy romantic date night in Aspen
Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos enjoy romantic date night in Aspen
John Travolta's ‘Domestic Disturbance’ secures new milestone
John Travolta's ‘Domestic Disturbance’ secures new milestone
Bethenny Frankel clears air on TikTok ‘Dior bags’ slang
Bethenny Frankel clears air on TikTok ‘Dior bags’ slang