Jocelyn Wildenstein, ‘Catwoman’ socialite, dies at 84

Catwoman socialite, Jocelyn Wildenstein, is no more!
On Wednesday, January 1, 2025, the Daily Mail reported that Wildenstein’s fiancé Lloyd Klein confirmed that the Swiss-born socialite, who later moved to New York, United States, passed away at the age of 84.
“Her partner Lloyd Klein is saddened to announce the death of Jocelyn Wildenstein in Paris,” the outlet reported,
Revealing Jocelyn Wildenstein’s cause of death, the fashion designer revealed that she died of a pulmonary embolism while in a Parisian palace.
The duo, who had been in a romantic relationship since 2003, got engaged 14 years later in 2017.
It was also reported that the socialite was previously married to art dealer Alec N. Wildenstein, with whom she eloped to Las Vegas in April 1978.
However, she parted ways with her first husband in 1999.
The Swiss socialite was famous for her extensive cosmetic surgery that left her with a catlike appearance. She also made headlines in 1999 for her high-profile divorce, extravagant lifestyle and subsequent bankruptcy filing.
However, on multiple occasions, she denied the plastic surgery claims and stated that she has never had any work done on her face, insisting that her features are natural.