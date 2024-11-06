Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo over the moon after scoring in Al Nassr’s ‘big win’

  by Web Desk
  • November 06, 2024
Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo once again shines bright in Saudi Arabia during his club, Al Nassr’s dominant win against Al Ain in the AFC Champions League.

Al Nassr secured an easy 5-1 win over Al Ain in the AFC Champions League clash on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at Al Awwal Park.

Anderson Talisca quickly opened the score for Al Nassr in the fifth minute of the match, and Ronaldo doubled this lead in the 31st minute.

Five-time Ballon d’Or award winner, who has been struggling to score after missing an important last-minute penalty against Al Taawoun that knocked Al Nassr out of the Kings Cup of Champions, netted his 908th career goal against the UAE side.

Happy Ronaldo also shared pictures from Tuesday’s clash on his Instagram with the caption, “Big Win!”


Moreover, six minutes after former Real Madrid star Fábio Cardoso took the score to 3-0. Brazilian soccer player Wesley and midfielder Talisca scored the fourth and fifth goals for Al Nassr, respectively.

Bento scored the only goal for Al Ain in the 56th minute of the match.

Furthermore, Al Nassr will play its next match against Al Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, November 8, 2024.

