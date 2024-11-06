Maya Ali shares heartwarming praise for 'true gem' Hira Mani

Maya Ali and Hira Mani served friendship goals on sets of Sunn Mere Dil!
Turning to her Instagram account on Wednesday, the Mann Mayal actress showered all the love on the diva.
Alongside the heartwarming glimpses from sets, the Teefa In Trouble star penned a long note stating, “Every project is a new journey, you meet people, spend your time together on set and get to know one another. Some of them stay forever and some say good bye on a great note.”
She continued, “Hira my love I am so happy that we met and got to know each other, you’re a true gem and if I say it, I mean it. I love how we make each other laugh and it brings a smile on our faces.”
“Your passion towards your work made me gain more respect for you. I love how you manage your home and work with so much peace and ease. Kaise kar laiti ho? Hira you are my “HEER” and always will be,” the Parey Hut Love actress further added.
“We will still fight over stupid things but again our calls will solve everything. Yehi to dosti ha. Hamesha hansti raho. Love you. Hamesha hansti raho. Love you,” Maya Ali concluded.
On the work front, Maya Ali is sharing the screen with Wahaj Ali, Usama Khan and Hira Mani in drama Sunn Mere Dil.