AFL umpire ban for wearing Osama bin Laden at season-end function

  • November 04, 2024
Controversy sparked after the Australian Football League (AFL) umpire Leigh Haussen dressed as Osama bin Laden at the end-of-season function.

According to The Age, Haussen wore a costume depicting the former al-Qaeda leader, who claimed responsibility for the 9/11 attack, at the field umpire party as part of its theme, “characters from the 2000s.”

The function was arranged in a private room at a Melbourne restaurant the day after the 2024 grand finals, late in September.

Following this, the Australian league on Monday, November 4, 2024, suspended the umpire from the opening round of next season for “inappropriate, offensive, and in poor taste” actions.

Haussen apologized for his wrong choice, saying, “I am sorry. I made an error of judgment. I never intended to offend anyone.”

Meanwhile, the league’s head of umpiring Stephen McBurney said, “Leigh understands the inappropriate nature of his costume. He has reflected on that choice. Leigh is a valued member of the umpiring group, with an unblemished record both throughout his umpiring career and since his elevation to the AFL umpires list in 2017. We will support Leigh to make his return to umpiring AFL football following this suspension.”

To note, the ban came shortly after a group of GWS Giants footballers were punished for inappropriate costumes and skits at their end-of-season party.

Sports News

Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Zverev wins 7th ATP 1000 title after beating Humbert in Paris Masters finals
Roy Keane blasts Manchester United squad for letting down Erik ten Hag
Joe Marler announces retirement from international rugby in emotional video
New Zealand wins first Test match series against India after 36 years
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his body ‘recovery’ secret
Khachanov slams Humbert's conduct in heated Paris Masters semi-finals
Sahibzada Farhan expresses confidence in Rizwan's leadership ahead of Australia tour
Shan Masood supports Babar Azam's comeback journey
Rishabh Pant makes history with remarkable feat in third Test against New Zealand
Virat Kohli gets slammed by Sanjay Manjrekar over RCB captaincy speculations
Elena Rybakina chooses Goran Ivanisevic as her coach for next season