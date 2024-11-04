AFL umpire ban for wearing Osama bin Laden at season-end function

Controversy sparked after the Australian Football League (AFL) umpire Leigh Haussen dressed as Osama bin Laden at the end-of-season function.
According to The Age, Haussen wore a costume depicting the former al-Qaeda leader, who claimed responsibility for the 9/11 attack, at the field umpire party as part of its theme, “characters from the 2000s.”
The function was arranged in a private room at a Melbourne restaurant the day after the 2024 grand finals, late in September.
Following this, the Australian league on Monday, November 4, 2024, suspended the umpire from the opening round of next season for “inappropriate, offensive, and in poor taste” actions.
Haussen apologized for his wrong choice, saying, “I am sorry. I made an error of judgment. I never intended to offend anyone.”
Meanwhile, the league’s head of umpiring Stephen McBurney said, “Leigh understands the inappropriate nature of his costume. He has reflected on that choice. Leigh is a valued member of the umpiring group, with an unblemished record both throughout his umpiring career and since his elevation to the AFL umpires list in 2017. We will support Leigh to make his return to umpiring AFL football following this suspension.”
To note, the ban came shortly after a group of GWS Giants footballers were punished for inappropriate costumes and skits at their end-of-season party.