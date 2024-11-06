Royal

King Charles makes ‘hard’ compromise for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle severed their ties with Royal Family since moving to the US in 2020

  • by Web Desk
  • November 06, 2024

King Charles makes ‘hard’ compromise for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle


King Charles III made a huge sacrifice for his estranged son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

The 75-year-old monarch hasn't been on speaking terms with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since their bombshell interview Oprah Winfrey in 2020, shortly after moving to the US, after stepping down from their royal duties.

At that time, Charles and other members of the royal family, including wife Queen Camilla, son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton were immensely hurt with Harry and Meghan's brutal public swipes aimed at them.

Now, a royal biographer Robert Hardman has cited a palace staffer in his book, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, who revealed how difficult it has been for Charles to stay calm and contended while dealing with a lot emotionally.

“He always had an iron discipline about not stirring things up with the Sussexes,” the royal staffer told Hardman.

The source added, “It can take a huge effort to do nothing when you’re being criticized.”

Hardman also highlighted Harry's ongoing legal battle in the UK courts after country's government removed his, wife and kids, Archie and Lilibet's security.

Citing a legal adviser in his book, the biographer revealed, “So imagine the situation, if the Prince were to talk to his father about his court case and then later describe that conversation or, worse, a conversation that was not entirely accurate."

"There would be serious legal jeopardy," he added.

Bella Hadid debuts new hairstyle as she inaugurates HUGE store in Dubai

Bella Hadid debuts new hairstyle as she inaugurates HUGE store in Dubai
Cristiano Ronaldo over the moon after scoring in Al Nassr’s ‘big win’

Cristiano Ronaldo over the moon after scoring in Al Nassr’s ‘big win’

Kartik Aaryan's adorable reaction to a fans' question goes viral

Kartik Aaryan's adorable reaction to a fans' question goes viral

Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting

Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting

Royal News

Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Prince William makes big announcement after Queen Camilla’s health scar
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Kate Middleton gives huge relief to King Charles as Camilla falls sick
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Prince William breaks silence on tragic death news amid South Africa trip
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Buckingham Palace shares Queen Camilla's heartbreaking health update
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Kate Middleton takes major decision amid separation from Prince William
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Meghan Markle sends brutal message to Kate Middleton for Harry's wellbeing
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Kate Middleton’s reason behind ‘edited’ Mother’s Day photo REVEALED
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Kensington Palace releases delightful video of Prince William, Robert Irwin
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
King Charles issues first statement after backlash over royal estates deals
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Princess Anne receives new title as King Charles hit with huge controversy