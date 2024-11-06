King Charles makes ‘hard’ compromise for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles III made a huge sacrifice for his estranged son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.
The 75-year-old monarch hasn't been on speaking terms with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since their bombshell interview Oprah Winfrey in 2020, shortly after moving to the US, after stepping down from their royal duties.
At that time, Charles and other members of the royal family, including wife Queen Camilla, son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton were immensely hurt with Harry and Meghan's brutal public swipes aimed at them.
Now, a royal biographer Robert Hardman has cited a palace staffer in his book, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, who revealed how difficult it has been for Charles to stay calm and contended while dealing with a lot emotionally.
“He always had an iron discipline about not stirring things up with the Sussexes,” the royal staffer told Hardman.
The source added, “It can take a huge effort to do nothing when you’re being criticized.”
Hardman also highlighted Harry's ongoing legal battle in the UK courts after country's government removed his, wife and kids, Archie and Lilibet's security.
Citing a legal adviser in his book, the biographer revealed, “So imagine the situation, if the Prince were to talk to his father about his court case and then later describe that conversation or, worse, a conversation that was not entirely accurate."
"There would be serious legal jeopardy," he added.