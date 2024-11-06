Rafael Nadal to receive ‘special’ farewell at Davis Cup Finals

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal will be honored with a “special” farewell on the last match of his career at the Davis Cup Final.
According to Ubitennis, a presentation celebrating the 22-time Grand Slam winner’s legacy will be held during the Davis Cup Finals, when the legend will play his last match.
Without revealing the details of the event, the director of the tournament, Feliciano Lopez, confirmed that planning for a special farewell is underway.
The AFP news agency quoted Lopez as saying, “It’s confidential, of course, but we’re planning to do something very special for him, we have to celebrate his career and his legacy. There are a lot of things that we’re planning, but for now, I cannot share any more details with you, but we’re planning something very special. We are going to try and live up to his legacy and his enormous career.”
This would be the 20th anniversary of the 38-year-old in the Davis Cup Finals, as he played his first match of the tournament back in 2004. He has also played in the finals in 2009, 2011, and 2019.
Spanish team captain David Ferrer, during an interview with Marca, expressed, “I have a lot of confidence in Rafa because I’ve spent my entire career with him, and I know he’s honest about whether he sees himself capable of competing or not. My idea after talking to him is that he’s ready to play.”
To note, Nadal, who announced retirement in October 2024, has so far played 42 Davis Cup matches in his career and has won 37 of them.