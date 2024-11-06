Sports

Rafael Nadal to receive ‘special’ farewell at Davis Cup Finals

22-time Grand Slam champion will play the last match of his professional career at the Davis Cup Finals

  • by Web Desk
  • November 06, 2024
Rafael Nadal to receive ‘special’ farewell at Davis Cup Finals
Rafael Nadal to receive ‘special’ farewell at Davis Cup Finals

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal will be honored with a “special” farewell on the last match of his career at the Davis Cup Final.

According to Ubitennis, a presentation celebrating the 22-time Grand Slam winner’s legacy will be held during the Davis Cup Finals, when the legend will play his last match.

Without revealing the details of the event, the director of the tournament, Feliciano Lopez, confirmed that planning for a special farewell is underway.

The AFP news agency quoted Lopez as saying, “It’s confidential, of course, but we’re planning to do something very special for him, we have to celebrate his career and his legacy. There are a lot of things that we’re planning, but for now, I cannot share any more details with you, but we’re planning something very special. We are going to try and live up to his legacy and his enormous career.”

This would be the 20th anniversary of the 38-year-old in the Davis Cup Finals, as he played his first match of the tournament back in 2004. He has also played in the finals in 2009, 2011, and 2019.

Spanish team captain David Ferrer, during an interview with Marca, expressed, “I have a lot of confidence in Rafa because I’ve spent my entire career with him, and I know he’s honest about whether he sees himself capable of competing or not. My idea after talking to him is that he’s ready to play.”

To note, Nadal, who announced retirement in October 2024, has so far played 42 Davis Cup matches in his career and has won 37 of them.

Ayeza Khan's son no longer falls for 'every cake is yours' trick

Ayeza Khan's son no longer falls for 'every cake is yours' trick
Victoria Beckham fears for Romeo facing similar scrutiny David did at 22

Victoria Beckham fears for Romeo facing similar scrutiny David did at 22
Fahad Mustafa reveals major reason behind his success after 'KMKT' ending

Fahad Mustafa reveals major reason behind his success after 'KMKT' ending

Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show

Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show

Sports News

Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
Australia reveals new captain name for series against Pakistan
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
Cristiano Ronaldo over the moon after scoring in Al Nassr’s ‘big win’
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
David Warner gives explosive remarks on India ball-tampering issue
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
Novak Djokovic withdraws Nitto ATP Finals amid injury
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
Eight-time Paralympic champion Christiansen announces retirement with touching note
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
Pakistan to host England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe women’s teams for first time
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
Imane Khelif confirmed biological men in leaked medical reports?
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar addresses ‘challenging’ resignation
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
Harris Rauf reflects on bitter Melbourne ‘memories’ after Australia defeat
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
England women’s cricket team to play first Test in West Indies in 44 years
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
Stuart Hogg pleads guilty to domestic abuse charges against his wife
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
AFL umpire ban for wearing Osama bin Laden at season-end function