Céline Dion mourns loss of ‘musical genius’ Quincy Jones: ‘I'm heartbroken’

Céline Dion is mourning the loss of legendary music producer Quincy Jones!

The singer took to her Instagram account to remember the time she spent with Jones, who passed away on November 3 at 91 at his Los Angeles home.

"I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of my friend, the one and only musical genius, Quincy Jones," Dion wrote alongside photos of herself and Jones.

She went on to express, "Quincy touched my world as both a cherished mentor and as also as someone I looked up to for his deep impact on virtually every form of American music."

Dion and Jones collaborated on two songs which includes 2007's Once Upon a Time in America's track I Knew I Loved You and the 2010 version of We Are the World to benefit victims of the earthquake in Haiti.

"In our sessions, his musical intuition was nothing short of profound - he helped me capture 'a little piece of heaven.' Quincy always knew exactly what each song needed," Dion further added.

Dion concluded her heartfelt note with a quote from Jones, which says, "Music is the soul of the universe. It connects us all on a level that words alone cannot reach."

"May his wisdom and joy remain with us always," Dion added.

Quincy Jones died surrounded by family at his home, as per his publicist Arnold Robinson.

Entertainment News

Jennifer Lopez admits she hid heartbreak from kids amid divorce
Ariana Grande packs on PDA with Boyfriend Ethan Slater in Sydney
'Stranger Things' season 5: Netflix unveils episode titles, time jump, 2025 release
Victoria Beckham fears for Romeo facing similar scrutiny David did at 22
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
Liam Payne’s hotel raided again by authorities amid investigation
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner address daughter Violet's selfie with JLo's sister
BTS' V teases collaboration with late jazz legend Bing Crosby
Khloé Kardashian, son Tatum pay homage to Kris Jenner in matching pajamas
Tom Brady shares meaningful message after ex Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy news
Bella Hadid debuts new hairstyle as she inaugurates HUGE store in Dubai
Cardi B deleted video draws criticism after linking Hurricanes to state politics