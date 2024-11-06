Céline Dion mourns loss of ‘musical genius’ Quincy Jones: ‘I'm heartbroken’

Céline Dion is mourning the loss of legendary music producer Quincy Jones!
The singer took to her Instagram account to remember the time she spent with Jones, who passed away on November 3 at 91 at his Los Angeles home.
"I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of my friend, the one and only musical genius, Quincy Jones," Dion wrote alongside photos of herself and Jones.
She went on to express, "Quincy touched my world as both a cherished mentor and as also as someone I looked up to for his deep impact on virtually every form of American music."
Dion and Jones collaborated on two songs which includes 2007's Once Upon a Time in America's track I Knew I Loved You and the 2010 version of We Are the World to benefit victims of the earthquake in Haiti.
"In our sessions, his musical intuition was nothing short of profound - he helped me capture 'a little piece of heaven.' Quincy always knew exactly what each song needed," Dion further added.
Dion concluded her heartfelt note with a quote from Jones, which says, "Music is the soul of the universe. It connects us all on a level that words alone cannot reach."
"May his wisdom and joy remain with us always," Dion added.
Quincy Jones died surrounded by family at his home, as per his publicist Arnold Robinson.