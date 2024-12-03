World

Hong Kong to host city's largest panda exhibition with 2,500 sculptures

Thousands of panda sculptures to greet tourists and residents in an exhibition later this week

  • by Web Desk
  • December 03, 2024


2,500 panda sculptures arrive in Hong Kong ahead of the largest panda-themed exhibition in the city.

According to CNN, thousands of panda sculptures were showcased in Hong Kong’s airport on Monday, December 2, 2024, in a launch ceremony of PANDA GO! FEST HK, which is the largest panda-themed exhibition in the city, starting on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

The enthusiasm and love of the people of Hong Kong for pandas have grown since the birth of two cubs at the theme park earlier this year.

These panda sculptures will be publicly displayed at the popular shopping mall, the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui, this weekend before moving to three other different locations this month.

Along with other materials, recycled rubber barrels and resins were also used in the making of all the sculptures.

Moreover, one of the locations would be Ocean Park, the home of twin cubs who were born in August 2024, making mother Ying Ying the world’s oldest first-time panda mom. The cubs will most probably meet the visitors in February 2025.

Beijing gifted the parents of the cubs and two other pandas to Hong Kong earlier in 2024. The design of six sculptures was inspired by these bears.

Notably, Ying Ying and the twin cubs’ father, Le Le, are the second pair of pandas that Beijing has gifted to Hong Kong since the return of the former British colony to China’s rule in 1997.  

Princess Kate to steal Queen Camilla's spotlight amid her health scare

Princess Kate to steal Queen Camilla's spotlight amid her health scare
Shraddha Kapoor makes major move after 'Stree 2' success

Shraddha Kapoor makes major move after 'Stree 2' success

Kate Middleton receives prestigious title ahead of Christmas Carol Concert

Kate Middleton receives prestigious title ahead of Christmas Carol Concert
Hong Kong to host city's largest panda exhibition with 2,500 sculptures

Hong Kong to host city's largest panda exhibition with 2,500 sculptures
Australia's infamous cold murder case suspect extradited from Italy after 46 years
Australia's infamous cold murder case suspect extradited from Italy after 46 years
Roman-era theater ticket discovered in historic Turkish city
Roman-era theater ticket discovered in historic Turkish city
English Channel crossings exceed 20,000 amid Labour's policy shift
English Channel crossings exceed 20,000 amid Labour's policy shift
Sir Chris Wormald takes on role as top adviser to UK prime minister
Sir Chris Wormald takes on role as top adviser to UK prime minister
Oxford’s word of the year perfectly describes your mindless meme scrolling
Oxford’s word of the year perfectly describes your mindless meme scrolling
Massad Boulos becomes second in-law appointed to key role in Trump administration
Massad Boulos becomes second in-law appointed to key role in Trump administration
Elon Musk to influence UK politics after successful debut in US?
Elon Musk to influence UK politics after successful debut in US?
Nations push for binding plastic cuts amid failed treaty negotiations
Nations push for binding plastic cuts amid failed treaty negotiations
Australia's largest cocaine bust seized from fishing boat in Queensland
Australia's largest cocaine bust seized from fishing boat in Queensland
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares quits over ‘different views’ with directors
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares quits over ‘different views’ with directors
Joe Biden issues official pardon for son Hunter ahead of sentencing
Joe Biden issues official pardon for son Hunter ahead of sentencing
UK ministers called ‘foolish’ for supporting Ukraine’s NATO ambitions
UK ministers called ‘foolish’ for supporting Ukraine’s NATO ambitions