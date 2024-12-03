Hong Kong to host city's largest panda exhibition with 2,500 sculptures

2,500 panda sculptures arrive in Hong Kong ahead of the largest panda-themed exhibition in the city.
According to CNN, thousands of panda sculptures were showcased in Hong Kong’s airport on Monday, December 2, 2024, in a launch ceremony of PANDA GO! FEST HK, which is the largest panda-themed exhibition in the city, starting on Saturday, December 7, 2024.
The enthusiasm and love of the people of Hong Kong for pandas have grown since the birth of two cubs at the theme park earlier this year.
These panda sculptures will be publicly displayed at the popular shopping mall, the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui, this weekend before moving to three other different locations this month.
Along with other materials, recycled rubber barrels and resins were also used in the making of all the sculptures.
Moreover, one of the locations would be Ocean Park, the home of twin cubs who were born in August 2024, making mother Ying Ying the world’s oldest first-time panda mom. The cubs will most probably meet the visitors in February 2025.
Beijing gifted the parents of the cubs and two other pandas to Hong Kong earlier in 2024. The design of six sculptures was inspired by these bears.
Notably, Ying Ying and the twin cubs’ father, Le Le, are the second pair of pandas that Beijing has gifted to Hong Kong since the return of the former British colony to China’s rule in 1997.