Ariana Grande's 'scary' career shift from music to theatre

The 'Wicked' star to leave stellar pop music career for musical theatre

  • by Web Desk
  • November 07, 2024
Ariana Grande has given a jump scare to her fans with shocking career switch move.

The pop singer, 31, who is currently busy promoting Wicked movie globally, appeared on the latest episode of Las Culturistas podcast. She was joined by her upcoming film co-star Bowen Yang.

Ariana shared that playing Good Witch Glinda in the Universal film adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical has left a lasting impact on her and now she wants to switch career.

The we can’t be friends crooner told the host, “I’m gonna say something so scary — it’s gonna scare the absolute s--- out of my fans and everyone, but I love them, and they’ll deal, and we’ll be here forever.”

She added, “I’m always going to make music, I’m always going to go on stage, I’m always going to do pop stuff, I pinky promise. But I don’t think doing it at the rate I’ve been doing it for the past 10 years is where I see the next 10 years.”

Even in her first acting gig, playing Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon sitcom Victorious, Ariana was a theatre kid.

She also claimed that doing Broadway would “reconnect” her with her roots.

Wicked is set to release in theaters worldwide on November 22, 2024.

