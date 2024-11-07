Entertainment

Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and many others react to US Elections 2024 result

Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez among many Hollywood stars who reacted to the 2024 US elections

  • by Web Desk
  • November 07, 2024
Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and many others react to US Elections 2024 result
Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and many others react to US Elections 2024 result

From entertainment star Selena Gomez to tech expert Elon Musk, almost everyone has their reactions to express for the US Elections 2024 result.

On Tuesday, November 5, 2024, the United States of America held its 60th quadrennial presidential election where the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris stood against the Republican nominee Donald Trump for the presidential seat.

The former US President, Trump, declared his victory in the elections against the Harris on Wednesday, November 6, becoming the 47th US President after securing majority.

As soon as the results were announced, several celebrities including, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and Billie Eilish turned to their social media handles to express their reactions.

Celebrities supporting Kamala Harris:

On her Instagram stories, Selena Gomez shared a post that read, “I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own.”

“My heart is heavy today, the Only Murders in the Building actress noted.

Ariana Grande wrote on her stories that, “Holding the hand of every person who is feeling the immeasurable heaviness of this outcome today.”

Billie Eilish noted, “It’s a war on women.”

Celebrities supporting Donald Trump:

The 45th and 47th President’s one of the biggest supporters, Elon Musk, wrote on X, “The people of America gave @realDonaldTrump a crystal clear mandate for change tonight.”

Caitlyn Jenner noted, “Hope is back in America. These two men will single-handedly save western civilization and that starts with a strong United States of America. I am here and at your service and forever indebted to your sacrifice for this country. Let’s Make America Great Again!"

Meanwhile, Amber Rose penned, “Trump, Trump, baby. All day, we won.”

To note, the Republican candidate, Donald Trump, who also served as the 45th president, has become the 47th president of the United States of America.

King Charles sad update as he hosts key engagement without Queen Camilla

King Charles sad update as he hosts key engagement without Queen Camilla
Mahira Khan wins Lifetime Achievement Award by UK Parliament

Mahira Khan wins Lifetime Achievement Award by UK Parliament
Australia to introduce revolutionary social media ban for teenagers

Australia to introduce revolutionary social media ban for teenagers
Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and many others react to US Elections 2024 result

Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and many others react to US Elections 2024 result

Entertainment News

Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and many others react to US Elections 2024 result
Ariana Grande’s ‘scary’ career shift from music to theatre
Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and many others react to US Elections 2024 result
Victoria Beckham bags Entrepreneur of the Year Award
Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and many others react to US Elections 2024 result
Jennifer Lopez admits she hid heartbreak from kids amid divorce
Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and many others react to US Elections 2024 result
Ariana Grande packs on PDA with Boyfriend Ethan Slater in Sydney
Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and many others react to US Elections 2024 result
Céline Dion mourns loss of ‘musical genius’ Quincy Jones: ‘I'm heartbroken’
Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and many others react to US Elections 2024 result
'Stranger Things' season 5: Netflix unveils episode titles, time jump, 2025 release
Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and many others react to US Elections 2024 result
Victoria Beckham fears for Romeo facing similar scrutiny David did at 22
Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and many others react to US Elections 2024 result
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and many others react to US Elections 2024 result
Liam Payne’s hotel raided again by authorities amid investigation
Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and many others react to US Elections 2024 result
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner address daughter Violet's selfie with JLo's sister
Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and many others react to US Elections 2024 result
BTS' V teases collaboration with late jazz legend Bing Crosby
Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and many others react to US Elections 2024 result
Khloé Kardashian, son Tatum pay homage to Kris Jenner in matching pajamas