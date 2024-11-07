Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and many others react to US Elections 2024 result

From entertainment star Selena Gomez to tech expert Elon Musk, almost everyone has their reactions to express for the US Elections 2024 result.
On Tuesday, November 5, 2024, the United States of America held its 60th quadrennial presidential election where the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris stood against the Republican nominee Donald Trump for the presidential seat.
The former US President, Trump, declared his victory in the elections against the Harris on Wednesday, November 6, becoming the 47th US President after securing majority.
As soon as the results were announced, several celebrities including, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and Billie Eilish turned to their social media handles to express their reactions.
Celebrities supporting Kamala Harris:
On her Instagram stories, Selena Gomez shared a post that read, “I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own.”
“My heart is heavy today, the Only Murders in the Building actress noted.
Ariana Grande wrote on her stories that, “Holding the hand of every person who is feeling the immeasurable heaviness of this outcome today.”
Billie Eilish noted, “It’s a war on women.”
Celebrities supporting Donald Trump:
The 45th and 47th President’s one of the biggest supporters, Elon Musk, wrote on X, “The people of America gave @realDonaldTrump a crystal clear mandate for change tonight.”
Caitlyn Jenner noted, “Hope is back in America. These two men will single-handedly save western civilization and that starts with a strong United States of America. I am here and at your service and forever indebted to your sacrifice for this country. Let’s Make America Great Again!"
Meanwhile, Amber Rose penned, “Trump, Trump, baby. All day, we won.”
To note, the Republican candidate, Donald Trump, who also served as the 45th president, has become the 47th president of the United States of America.