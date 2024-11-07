Cynthia Erivo makes surprising remarks on Ariana Grande’s ‘Wicked’ casting

Cynthia Erivo is opening up on her views about Ariana Grande’s casting in Wicked!
In a recent interview with The New York Times, published on Wednesday, November 6, the British actress and singer shared her surprising reaction when she got the news that the Eternal Sunshine artist is going to play Glinda in the movie alongside her.
When asked about what her reaction was when she came to know that Ariana Grande had been casted for the role of Glinda, Erivo stated, “Thank goodness, because it was not the two ladies that I was auditioning with.”
Meanwhile, The Boy is Mine singer, sharing similar feelings, recalled how she too felt thankful when learnt that Cynthia Erivo was casted as Elphaba in Wicked.
The actresses also flashed back to their time spent on the sets, how they hanged out at each other’s homes, went shopping, and even got tattoos.
“I think that was one of my most cherished parts of this experience: I felt held and like I had a friend every step of the way. “I’m really proud of us for how genuinely we took care of each other throughout this whole time,” expressed the We Can’t Be Friends songstress.
Erivo, while explaining her feelings, noted, “Just by being around her, I have become more of an ally to myself when I used to do a lot of self-abandoning, and I really do credit that to our friendship.”
The American epic musical fantasy film, Wicked, which was recently premiered in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, November 3, stars Grande as Glinda, the Good Witch of the North, while Erivo plays Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starrer Wicked is slated to release in the United States on November 22, 2024.