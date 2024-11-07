Mahira Khan wins Lifetime Achievement Award by UK Parliament

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan won Lifetime Achievement Award by the UK Parliament.
On November 6, 2024, the Humsafar star was given the esteemed honour for her significant contribution to women's empowerment and her work as a cultural ambassador.
Mahira shared the news with her social media followers on Instagram Stories by posting the award.
The award of recognition read, “In acknowledgment of her remarkable contributions to global cinema and her role as a cultural ambassador. Through her artistic talent and dedication, she has brought exceptional stories to life, captivating audiences around the world and fostering deeper cultural understanding.”
It further added, “This recognition celebrates her achievements and the lasting impact of her work in the arts, honoring her as a distinguished icon in the world of entertainment.”
The event took place at the House of Commons, with support from British parliamentarians and other distinguished guests.
Afzal Khan MP hosted the ceremony and it was attended by key figures including Dr. Sarah Naeem, the Pakistani High Commissioner, Atta Haq, Chairman of the Labour Asians Society, Shafiq Shahzad, Minister for Trade and Investment, and Manish Tiwari, co-chair of the Labour Asians Society.
On the work front, Mahira will be next seen in Love Guru, opposite to Humayun Saeed.