Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez admits she hid heartbreak from kids amid divorce

J.Lo shares two sons Max and Emme from her former husband Mark Anthony

  • by Web Desk
  • November 07, 2024
Jennifer Lopez admits she hid heartbreak from kids amid divorce
Jennifer Lopez admits she hid heartbreak from kids amid divorce

Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about the challenges of parenting after her split from Ben Affleck, revealing that she felt the need to 'hide' her struggles from her children, Max and Emme.

While conversing at an event for her upcoming film, Unstoppable, The Mother starlet shared the film was "relatable" for women in "challenging relationships" seemingly referring to her split with the Gone Girl star.

"I think a lot of women have gone through that, and [Judy] and I talked a lot," she said.

The Atlas star added, "We got to know each other. I wanted her to really feel safe with me [while] sharing details because as great as the story is, without the struggle, that's what makes it great."

She continued: "There was a whole different story there that she was living, that you hide from your children, you protect your children from that."

Lopez shared, "But I thought it was really, really important to not just play the mom who the kids knew, but to play the woman who raised these children and where she found her own strength and her own struggles, and was able to put that and make sure her children…benefited from her life experience, as opposed to being brought down by the things that she was struggling with."

She further noted, "And for me, it was just a full, beautiful character to play, and I really enjoyed kind of losing myself and…I didn't want anybody to see me in it. I wanted them to see Judy in it."

To note, the statement came amid Lopez and Affleck decided to part ways after the This Is Me Now singer filed for divorce in August 2024.

Lopez shares two sons Max and Emme from her former husband Mark Anthony.

William kicks off Earthshot Prize in Africa, celebrating global sustainability innovators

William kicks off Earthshot Prize in Africa, celebrating global sustainability innovators
Ariana Grande packs on PDA with Boyfriend Ethan Slater in Sydney

Ariana Grande packs on PDA with Boyfriend Ethan Slater in Sydney
Prince Edward steps out after Duchess Sophie’s Legoland Golf mishap

Prince Edward steps out after Duchess Sophie’s Legoland Golf mishap
Imane Khelif takes bold step amid medical report controversy

Imane Khelif takes bold step amid medical report controversy

Entertainment News

Imane Khelif takes bold step amid medical report controversy
Ariana Grande packs on PDA with Boyfriend Ethan Slater in Sydney
Imane Khelif takes bold step amid medical report controversy
Céline Dion mourns loss of ‘musical genius’ Quincy Jones: ‘I'm heartbroken’
Imane Khelif takes bold step amid medical report controversy
Stranger Things season 5: Netflix unveils episode titles, time jump, 2025 release
Imane Khelif takes bold step amid medical report controversy
Victoria Beckham fears for Romeo facing similar scrutiny David did at 22
Imane Khelif takes bold step amid medical report controversy
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
Imane Khelif takes bold step amid medical report controversy
Liam Payne’s hotel raided again by authorities amid investigation
Imane Khelif takes bold step amid medical report controversy
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner address daughter Violet's selfie with JLo's sister
Imane Khelif takes bold step amid medical report controversy
BTS' V teases collaboration with late jazz legend Bing Crosby
Imane Khelif takes bold step amid medical report controversy
Khloé Kardashian, son Tatum pay homage to Kris Jenner in matching pajamas
Imane Khelif takes bold step amid medical report controversy
Tom Brady shares meaningful message after ex Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy news
Imane Khelif takes bold step amid medical report controversy
Bella Hadid debuts new hairstyle as she inaugurates HUGE store in Dubai
Imane Khelif takes bold step amid medical report controversy
Cardi B deleted video draws criticism after linking Hurricanes to state politics