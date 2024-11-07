Jennifer Lopez admits she hid heartbreak from kids amid divorce

Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about the challenges of parenting after her split from Ben Affleck, revealing that she felt the need to 'hide' her struggles from her children, Max and Emme.
While conversing at an event for her upcoming film, Unstoppable, The Mother starlet shared the film was "relatable" for women in "challenging relationships" seemingly referring to her split with the Gone Girl star.
"I think a lot of women have gone through that, and [Judy] and I talked a lot," she said.
The Atlas star added, "We got to know each other. I wanted her to really feel safe with me [while] sharing details because as great as the story is, without the struggle, that's what makes it great."
She continued: "There was a whole different story there that she was living, that you hide from your children, you protect your children from that."
Lopez shared, "But I thought it was really, really important to not just play the mom who the kids knew, but to play the woman who raised these children and where she found her own strength and her own struggles, and was able to put that and make sure her children…benefited from her life experience, as opposed to being brought down by the things that she was struggling with."
She further noted, "And for me, it was just a full, beautiful character to play, and I really enjoyed kind of losing myself and…I didn't want anybody to see me in it. I wanted them to see Judy in it."
To note, the statement came amid Lopez and Affleck decided to part ways after the This Is Me Now singer filed for divorce in August 2024.
Lopez shares two sons Max and Emme from her former husband Mark Anthony.