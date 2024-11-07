Entertainment

Selena Gomez enjoys sushi date night with boyfriend Benny Blanco

The Rare Beauty founder went to hotspot Sushi Park with beau Benny Blanco on November 6, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 07, 2024
Selena Gomez enjoys sushi date night with boyfriend Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez enjoys sushi date night with boyfriend Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez took some time off from work and enjoyed an intimate dinner date with beau Benny Blanco.

The adorable couple was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Sushi Park in West Hollywood, after having dinner on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

As seen in viral pictures posted by Just Jared, the Only Murders in the Building star donned a long black coat, jeans, and brown scarf.

Meanwhile, the American record producer was wearing a white unzipped hoodie, gray graphic T-shirt, and black sweatpants for the date night.

Credits: Just Jared
Credits: Just Jared

Their date night comes after Selena expressed her views on the result of 2024 US elections, in which Donald Trump beat Kamala Harris and became the president.

Taking to Instagram stories, she shared a post that read seemingly hinting at unjust elections, “I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own.”

On the work front, the Rare Beauty founder has been busy promoting her most-awaited new movie Emilia Pérez alongside co-stars Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldana.

The Spanish musical will hit Netflix on November 13, 2024.

She also made an appearance on the red carpet for Disney reboot show, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Selena Gomez enjoys sushi date night with boyfriend Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez enjoys sushi date night with boyfriend Benny Blanco
Babar Azam adopts Virat Kohli’s approach to regain form, Pointing suggests

Babar Azam adopts Virat Kohli’s approach to regain form, Pointing suggests
4 powerful reasons to make walking part of your routine

4 powerful reasons to make walking part of your routine
Inter Milan shatters Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League dream

Inter Milan shatters Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League dream

Entertainment News

Inter Milan shatters Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League dream
Matt LeBlanc isolating himself to avoid Matthew Perry’s fate?
Inter Milan shatters Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League dream
Chris Hemsworth makes first appearance with Halle Berry after tragic diagnosis
Inter Milan shatters Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League dream
Cynthia Erivo makes surprising remarks on Ariana Grande’s ‘Wicked’ casting
Inter Milan shatters Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League dream
Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and many others react to US Elections 2024 result
Inter Milan shatters Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League dream
Ariana Grande’s ‘scary’ career shift from music to theatre
Inter Milan shatters Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League dream
Victoria Beckham bags Entrepreneur of the Year Award
Inter Milan shatters Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League dream
Jennifer Lopez admits she hid heartbreak from kids amid divorce
Inter Milan shatters Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League dream
Ariana Grande packs on PDA with Boyfriend Ethan Slater in Sydney
Inter Milan shatters Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League dream
Céline Dion mourns loss of ‘musical genius’ Quincy Jones: ‘I'm heartbroken’
Inter Milan shatters Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League dream
'Stranger Things' season 5: Netflix unveils episode titles, time jump, 2025 release
Inter Milan shatters Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League dream
Victoria Beckham fears for Romeo facing similar scrutiny David did at 22
Inter Milan shatters Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League dream
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show