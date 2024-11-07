Selena Gomez enjoys sushi date night with boyfriend Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez took some time off from work and enjoyed an intimate dinner date with beau Benny Blanco.
The adorable couple was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Sushi Park in West Hollywood, after having dinner on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.
As seen in viral pictures posted by Just Jared, the Only Murders in the Building star donned a long black coat, jeans, and brown scarf.
Meanwhile, the American record producer was wearing a white unzipped hoodie, gray graphic T-shirt, and black sweatpants for the date night.
Their date night comes after Selena expressed her views on the result of 2024 US elections, in which Donald Trump beat Kamala Harris and became the president.
Taking to Instagram stories, she shared a post that read seemingly hinting at unjust elections, “I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own.”
On the work front, the Rare Beauty founder has been busy promoting her most-awaited new movie Emilia Pérez alongside co-stars Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldana.
The Spanish musical will hit Netflix on November 13, 2024.
She also made an appearance on the red carpet for Disney reboot show, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.