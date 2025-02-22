Trending

Kunal Kemmu reacts to Saif Ali Khan's knife attack

The 'Kalyug' star Kunal Kemmu recounts the inside details of harrowing knife attack on Saif Ali Khan

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 22, 2025
Kunal Kemmu, a popular Indian actor and brother-in-law of Saif Ali Khan, recently expressed his concerns about the actor's knife attack.

The 41-year-old actor recounted the incident during a conversation with ANI magazine, stating that the family's main priority at that moment was to save the Race actor's life, as he had been brutally stabbed by an intruder the previous month.

Kunal explained that he received the distressing call around 6 AM, after which he found it difficult to inform his wife, Soha Ali Khan, about the incident.

It is pertinent to note, Soha Ali Khan is the younger sister of Saif. 

The Kalyug star said, "I woke up to a call at like about 6, and there was no information...It's very weird how fear works. I had to break this to her."

"We were getting our daughter ready to go to school and you just had this information and nothing else. So to kind of how to put this across, am I supposed to send my daughter to school right now or not?" the Malang actor stated.

Kunal also noted that he didn't want to go into detail about the incident since Saif had briefly spoken about the attack in January 2025.

For those unaware, Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who allegedly entered his home with the intent to steal and stabbed him.

Later, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment. 

