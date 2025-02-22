King Charles relying on distant royal members after Harry, Andrew betrayal

King Charles is reportedly relying on his distant royal members after Prince Harry and Prince Andrew betrayal.
In January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals while The Duke of York resigned from public roles in May 2020.
Moreover, Princess Kate also steppe back from royal duties in March last year following her cancer diagnosis, leaving very few working royal family members who could take on engagements.
Although, now the Princess of Wales has announced that she is in remission from cancer, she is gradually returning to her royal duties.
Now, King Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles’ recent royal appearance is suggesting that the monarch’s slimmed-down plan might be expanding.
The King held a reception at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, to celebrate humanitarian organisations and their milestones, where he was joined by Princess Anne and a lesser-known royal couple, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.
Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, is the late Queen Elizabeth II’s first cousin, who is married to Birgitte van Deurs.
Following this event, the Cheat Sheet reported the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester appearance suggests that the monarch and queen are interested in working with other members of the royal family who fall outside of the typical working royal hierarchy.