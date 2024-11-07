Sports

Inter Milan shatters Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League dream

Inter Milan beats Arsenal with 1-0 score in UEFA Champions League on November 6, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 07, 2024


Inter Milan clinched thrilling victory over Arsenal with 1-0 score during fourth day of the UEFA Champions League.

On Wednesday, November 6, 2024, the Italian professional football club was given a penalty kick after Mikel Merino's handball inside the box during the first half.

After the tough match, Inter are fifth with 10 points and Arsenal are 12th with seven points.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta reflected on the loss during a conversation with TNT Sports post-match.

He said, "The level of domination that we played, I feel like we were very harshly done tonight. In the sense that it is obvious,” adding, “Especially if you’re going to give a penalty in the other box because he [Sommer] punches him [Merino] in the head.”

Mikel added, "I cannot see, it’s not a shot. It’s just a deflection. There is no danger in the box. There’s nothing you can do, the ball is very, very close to your body. I don’t know how you can get away with it. Especially if you’re going to give that one, the other one then 100% has to be a penalty."

Notably, Arsenal will play against Chelsea on November 10, 2024.

