Babar Azam adopts Virat Kohli’s approach to regain form, Pointing suggests

Australia legend Ricky Ponting suggested Babar Azam take a leaf from Virat Kohli's book to regain his long-lost form.
According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), its Hall of Fame member, Pointing has come up with a solution to revive Pakistan's former white-ball skipper’s form.
Pointing noted that Azam is currently going through the same situation that the Indian star batter faced a few years back.
Pointing suggested, “You know, when you look at (Babar’s) numbers, it's been a bit like the stuff that we were talking about with Virat earlier on. Sometimes, and I think Virat was on record saying this, that little bit of a break that he had, he took himself away from the game for a while to freshen up and sort out some things that he needed to sort out.”
He further added, “This might be exactly what Babar needs. Maybe Babar needs to get away for a while and stop trying too hard. Lock the kit bag away for a while, think about something else, and then hopefully come back recharged, because we know at his best he's as good as anyone going around. Hopefully, we get to see that in the back half of his career again.”
Kohli back in 2022 took a break from the game after a streak of disappointing performances, and when he returned in pads, he scored his first international hundred since 2019 and delivered record-breaking performances.
Azam is continuously struggling to score runs in every format of cricket. Following his poor performance, he was recently dropped from the test squad against England in Pakistan.