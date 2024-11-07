Jennifer Lopez shares bittersweet plans for Christmas after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her plans for a bittersweet Christmas following her painful split from Ben Affleck.
Speaking with PEOPLE, The Mother starlet confirmed her New York-based sister Lynda and mother Guadalupe will be celebrating Christmas.
Lopez said, "It was a pretty intense year for me and I'm most looking forward to spending time with my kids and my family coming out from the East Coast."
She continued, "The holidays are such a special time for us and they've always been since I was a little girl. And I really look forward to those moments when I can be with my sisters and just relax and have fun and create new memories."
The Atlas star further revealed, "We don’t get to see each other all year. So we kind of catch up on what everybody’s doing and how life is. It’s just a beautiful time. I really enjoy it."
She mentioned, "I love all of the decorations and the hot chocolate and the music and the food, and I'm one of those people who really tries to make it out of a storybook for my kids with all of those things. I'm a sucker for the holidays."
To note, she will celebrate her first Christmas without Ben Affleck, as she filed for divorce from her estranged husband in August 2024.