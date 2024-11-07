Royal

Prince William heckled in South Africa by angry protesters

The Prince of Wales has been in South Africa for a four-day visit to celebrate The Earthshot Prize Awards 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 07, 2024
Prince William heckled in South Africa by angry protesters

Prince William has been hounded by angry protesters during his four-day trip in South Africa!

As reported by GB News, the rowdy mob bombarded the Prince of Wales with anti-monarchy protest on the last day of his trip to the country, where he celebrated The Earthshot Prize Awards 2024.

The future king was on a visit at Kalk Bay in Cape Town on Thursday morning, November 7, when a furious crowd heckled him and yelled “go home now,” forcing the father-of-two to sneak out the venue through back door.

Some of the signs held by the mob read, "William, you have no sovereignty in our country.”

Among many angry protesters, one held a sign that stated he was angry over the prince for his negligence towards the townships. He claimed that Prince William did not make any visit to the suburbs so that he does not “see the suffering.”

One more shrilled, “Hand back what your grandmother stole from us.”

Moreover, several opposers, who were local fishermen, expressed their anger for not being left out by William and claimed that he only interacted with Abalobi in today’s engagement.

Notably, while there were many protesters expressing their anger on the prince, several supporters also made an entry into the scene, trying their best to protect and cheer Prince Wiliam.

"William we love you, we love you William,” cheered the future king’s supporters.

Prince William touched down in South Africa on November 4, 2024, with November 7, being his last day of the visit.

Royal News

Kate Middleton to make joint appearance with Prince William after his South Africa tour
Prince William delivers emotional speech at Earthshot Prize Awards
King Charles gives sad update as he hosts key engagement without Queen Camilla
Prince William stuns crowd with 9 African languages at Earthshot Prize Awards
Queen Camilla returns with new engagement plans after health scare
Fergie reflects on Queen Elizabeth as 'motherly figure' after her own mother's death
William kicks off Earthshot Prize in Africa, celebrating global sustainability innovators
Prince Edward steps out after Duchess Sophie’s Legoland Golf mishap
Prince Andrew risks further fallout with King Charles over Royal Lodge standoff
Prince William sends heartwarming message to Kate Middleton from Cape Town
King Charles makes ‘hard’ compromise for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting