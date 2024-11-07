Prince William heckled in South Africa by angry protesters

Prince William has been hounded by angry protesters during his four-day trip in South Africa!
As reported by GB News, the rowdy mob bombarded the Prince of Wales with anti-monarchy protest on the last day of his trip to the country, where he celebrated The Earthshot Prize Awards 2024.
The future king was on a visit at Kalk Bay in Cape Town on Thursday morning, November 7, when a furious crowd heckled him and yelled “go home now,” forcing the father-of-two to sneak out the venue through back door.
Some of the signs held by the mob read, "William, you have no sovereignty in our country.”
Among many angry protesters, one held a sign that stated he was angry over the prince for his negligence towards the townships. He claimed that Prince William did not make any visit to the suburbs so that he does not “see the suffering.”
One more shrilled, “Hand back what your grandmother stole from us.”
Moreover, several opposers, who were local fishermen, expressed their anger for not being left out by William and claimed that he only interacted with Abalobi in today’s engagement.
Notably, while there were many protesters expressing their anger on the prince, several supporters also made an entry into the scene, trying their best to protect and cheer Prince Wiliam.
"William we love you, we love you William,” cheered the future king’s supporters.
Prince William touched down in South Africa on November 4, 2024, with November 7, being his last day of the visit.