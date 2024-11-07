Prince William enjoys BBQ with Heidi Klum before reuniting with Kate Middleton

Prince William made his last day in South Africa as memorable as he could.
The Prince of Wales marked his final day in the African country relishing on some delicious seafood with the German-American super model, Heidi Klum.
William, 42, was accompanied by last year's Earthshot Prize finalist, and other members to celebrate his innovation and effort for sustainable fishing.
In a video shared by the 51-year-old model on her Instagram account, the prince of Wales could be seen indulged in a conversation as he sat down with a group of people on a dining table by the seaside.
William beamed in the video, Heidi Klum was sitting right next to the future king, clad in an over-sized blach t-shirt and a cap.
While William also shared the photos from his last engagement in South Africa with a note, reading, "Witnessing the @earthshotprize in action and celebrating South African innovation in sustainable fishing with @abalobi_app!"
He added, "Our 2023 Earthshot Finalist is empowering local fishers and fishing communities with technology to ensure fairer livelihoods, practices and transparent sourcing from sea to table."