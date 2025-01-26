Prince William, Kate Middleton partied with Sophie on her milestone 60th birthday 

Prince William and Kate Middleton were among the esteemed guests who gathered to celebrate the Duchess of Edinburgh's milestone 60th birthday.
According to new claims, Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward, hosted a private bash an intimate supper and party at Bagshot Park on January 20.
Musical theatre composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, a long-term friend of the couple, was also in attendance, as per The Sun.
Moreover, the Duchess of Edinburgh's former colleagues from Capital Radio and family members, including her father Christopher Rhys-Jones and brother David, were also among the esteemed guest.
To mark the special occasion, staff from nearby Windsor Castle were borrowed to assist with the festivities.
Sophie began her birthday celebrations with pheasant shooting at her Windsor home, having reportedly received permission from King Charles for the traditional Boxing Day activity.
The Prince and Princess of Wales also penned a sweet birthday wish for Duchess Sophie on Instagram on Monday, January 20th.
"Wishing The Duchess of Edinburgh a very happy 60th birthday today!” the couple wrote.