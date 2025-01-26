Royal

Prince William, Kate Middleton partied with Sophie on her milestone 60th birthday

Duchess Sophie celebrated her milestone 60th birthday on Monday, January 20th

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 26, 2025
Prince William, Kate Middleton partied with Sophie on her milestone 60th birthday
Prince William, Kate Middleton partied with Sophie on her milestone 60th birthday 

Prince William and Kate Middleton were among the esteemed guests who gathered to celebrate the Duchess of Edinburgh's milestone 60th birthday.

According to new claims, Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward, hosted a private bash an intimate supper and party at Bagshot Park on January 20.

Musical theatre composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, a long-term friend of the couple, was also in attendance, as per The Sun.

Moreover, the Duchess of Edinburgh's former colleagues from Capital Radio and family members, including her father Christopher Rhys-Jones and brother David, were also among the esteemed guest.

To mark the special occasion, staff from nearby Windsor Castle were borrowed to assist with the festivities.

Sophie began her birthday celebrations with pheasant shooting at her Windsor home, having reportedly received permission from King Charles for the traditional Boxing Day activity.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also penned a sweet birthday wish for Duchess Sophie on Instagram on Monday, January 20th.

"Wishing The Duchess of Edinburgh a very happy 60th birthday today!” the couple wrote.

Prince William, Kate Middleton partied with Sophie on her milestone 60th birthday

Prince William, Kate Middleton partied with Sophie on her milestone 60th birthday

WhatsApp unveils major update to simplify multi-account management

WhatsApp unveils major update to simplify multi-account management

Meghan Markle receives shocking advice after Prince Harry’s legal win

Meghan Markle receives shocking advice after Prince Harry’s legal win
Freighter finally freed from Lake Erie ice after days of struggle

Freighter finally freed from Lake Erie ice after days of struggle
Meghan Markle receives shocking advice after Prince Harry’s legal win
Meghan Markle receives shocking advice after Prince Harry’s legal win
King Charles' bizarre nickname for Meghan Markle REVEALED
King Charles' bizarre nickname for Meghan Markle REVEALED
King Charles faces huge demand from Ethiopia ahead of 2025’s first foreign trip
King Charles faces huge demand from Ethiopia ahead of 2025’s first foreign trip
Princess Kate to break centuries old Royal tradition for Prince George?
Princess Kate to break centuries old Royal tradition for Prince George?
Prince William speaks out on his ‘every day’ struggle with kids
Prince William speaks out on his ‘every day’ struggle with kids
Prince Andrew steps out in Windsor Gardens amid shocking allegations
Prince Andrew steps out in Windsor Gardens amid shocking allegations
King Charles bestows huge honour to special non-royal guest
King Charles bestows huge honour to special non-royal guest
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer major blow of £1 Million amid big setback
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer major blow of £1 Million amid big setback
Prince William makes lifestyle change after Princess Kate’s cancer remission
Prince William makes lifestyle change after Princess Kate’s cancer remission
Princess Margaret’s grandson breaks cover amid engagement rumors
Princess Margaret’s grandson breaks cover amid engagement rumors
Zara Tindall makes first appearance without Mike after huge confession
Zara Tindall makes first appearance without Mike after huge confession
Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on ‘challenges’ after Andrew’s shocking move
Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on ‘challenges’ after Andrew’s shocking move