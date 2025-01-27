Princess Kate ‘breaks stigma’ with new move after deadly ‘reality check’

Kate Middleton has seemingly used her “spotlight” for a good cause after a deadly “reality check.”
The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer last year along with King Charles, although, she completed her chemotherapy in September 2024, earlier this month, Catherine confessed that she is "remission" from cancer.
It is important to note that cancer is still considered a stigma but Princess Kate reportedly tried to mitigate it by going public about her deadly diseases.
Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent Katie Nicholl told The Sun, “She did a lot of running up and down the country, juggling that with the three children doing the overseas tours. People would be quite surprised to learn just how hands on William and Catherine are as parents.”
“And I think this is just, well, it's a wake up call, isn't it? This is a real reality check for her,” Katie added.
Earlier this month, Princess Kate, 43, made a solo trip to Royal Marsden Hospital and met cancer patients.
She reportedly tried to break “stigma” around this disease by greeting these patients and talking with them.
The expert noted, “And I think what we're seeing her do is use that unique spotlight that she has to put it on a really important cause. I think the royals have done great work in a very short space of time in terms of breaking down the stigma that I think is still attached to this disease.”
Notably, King Charles has not given an update about his chemotherapy yet.