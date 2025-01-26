Meghan Markle receives shocking advice after Prince Harry’s legal win

Meghan Markle has gotten a shocking advice amid a series of recent backlash!
Just a few days after Prince Harry secured a huge win in the lawsuit he filed against the News Group Newspapers (NGN), his wife has received a shocking advice as a PR expert asks her to avoid posting on her newly created Instagram account.
Fiona Minett, an award-winning PR Expert and Coach, while speaking to Express UK, urged the Duchess of Sussex to stop posting on her Instagram handle for a while after a series of backlash targeted the estranged royal couple recently.
"I think Meghan is in somewhat of a tricky situation. She’s not regularly posted on social media in support of any of her post-royal ventures and given that each post or announcement she does make attracts such huge attention, and quite often a backlash, I think she’s probably between a rock and a hard place,” she stated.
Minett added, "Any promotion she does now risks a backlash that she is undermining the delay she asked for as a result of the LA fires; why is she promoting her new show when she said she wanted to dedicate her time to supporting the recovery of the LA community?"
The expert continued to say that any posting on the social media platform might turn out to be “less than favorable” for the Duchess during her latest PR storm.
She further added that Meghan Markle’s any sort of presence on media, including any kind of public posts, interviews, correspondence that make their way into the media, will make her attract more backlash and negativity, which the mother-of-two will not want.